Missouri sports betting is set to go live on Dec. 1, 2025 and there are plenty of top sportsbooks for bettors to choose from when it comes to their gaming requirements. Here's a look at what pre-registration entails and how users can set themselves up to be in a position to immediately make wagers when sports betting does go live.

The pre-registration process allows users to create accounts at sportsbooks like DraftKings, FanDuel, Fanatics Sportsbook, bet365, Caesars Sportsbook, BetMGM, Circa and theScore BET, as well as DFS operators like Underdog. While users still cannot make wagers until Dec. 1, they can make deposits and go through the verification process required to be able to make bets. When signing up during the pre-registration process, users can take advantage of Missouri sportsbook pre-launch promotions which can give them bonus bets as soon as sports betting does go live on Dec. 1. Here are a few of the promotions available for Missouri sports bettors.

DraftKings is giving users $300 in bonus bets on launch day (Dec. 1) when they register their account.

is giving users $300 in bonus bets on launch day (Dec. 1) when they register their account. FanDuel is also offering a registration bonus with $100 in bonus bets.

is also offering a registration bonus with $100 in bonus bets. BetMGM is giving users $100 in bonus bets if they make a first deposit before Dec. 1 while also offering users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. This qualifying wager cannot be made until sports betting is live.

is giving users $100 in bonus bets if they make a first deposit before Dec. 1 while also offering users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. This qualifying wager cannot be made until sports betting is live. Fanatics Sportsbook is giving users 15 $200 No Sweat Bets after they deposit $50 or more, which means users are eligible for up to $3,000 in FanCash.

is giving users 15 $200 No Sweat Bets after they deposit $50 or more, which means users are eligible for up to $3,000 in FanCash. Users who want to sign up for bet365 can register and get $365 in bonus bets once they wager $5 or more.

While users cannot make wagers during the pre-registration process, signing up for a sportsbook early allows users to go through the vetting process and familiarize themselves with the sportsbook while also being able to take advantage of pre-launch offers and create their bankroll. This will allow them to immediately be able to make wagers on Dec. 1 without any obstacles.