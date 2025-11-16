Sports bettors in Missouri will be able to pre-register for accounts at top sportsbooks starting Monday, Nov. 17 ahead of Missouri sports betting going live on Dec. 1, 2025. Missouri residents approved to legalize mobile sports betting in the state in Nov. 2024 via ballot measure, which just barely passed following a campaign from sportsbooks and the state's professional sports franchises. The Missouri Gaming Commission began accepting applications for licenses in May 2025, with sportsbooks being required to partner with a pro sports team or existing casino in the state unless they received an untethered license.

The St. Louis Cardinals had already reached a partnership agreement with bet365, while BetMGM gained entry after partnering with Century Casinos. DraftKings and Circa got the untethered licenses, while FanDuel decided to partner with St. Louis City SC after missing out on the untethered license. Fanatics Sportsbook has teamed up with Boyd Gaming and theScore BET (formerly ESPN BET) will be available at PENN Entertainment's existing casinos. Caesars Sportsbook will operate through its existing casinos as well. Underdog, a daily fantasy sports operator, is partnering with the Kansas City Royals.

Here's a look at the sportsbooks available to Missouri sports bettors and the pre-launch promotion offers operators are offering.

DraftKings and FanDuel, two platforms which have sportsbook and DFS operations available, are giving users bonus bets on launch day (Dec. 1) for registering an account. DraftKings is offering $300 in bonus bets while FanDuel is offering $100. Missouri sports bettors can get $365 in bonus bets at bet365 after wagering $5 or more.

BetMGM is offering users $100 in bonus bets if they make a deposit before Dec. 1, and then will offer up to $1,500 in bonus bets if a user's qualifying wager loses. Fanatics Sportsbook is giving users 15 $200 No Sweat Bets once they deposit $50 or more, meaning users can get up to $3,000 in FanCash.

Note bettors cannot make wagers until Dec. 1, when sports betting goes live.