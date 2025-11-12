Missouri sports betting is set to go live on Dec. 1, 2025 with pre-registration for users to set to take place Monday, Nov. 17. One of the platforms Missouri sports bettors were expected to have available to them was ESPN BET, but Disney ended its relationship with PENN Entertainment and will stop operating the sportsbook on Dec. 1. ESPN is instead entering an agreement with DraftKings.

Luckily for Missouri bettors, PENN Entertainment will still be providing a platform for sports betting with theScore Bet. TheScore is a sports media company based in Toronto and was acquired by PENN Entertainment in 2021. The switch is going to be subject to regulatory approvals, but ESPN BET did gain approval for a tethered license, so PENN Entertainment should be able to launch theScore Bet at its retail locations in Missouri.

Sports fans are going to have plenty of options when it comes to betting in Missouri. DraftKings and Circa have untethered licenses, while FanDuel, bet365, BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook and Fanatics Sportsbook have tethered licenses. Underdog is expected to be the primary DFS operator in the state, though DraftKings and FanDuel also have robust DFS offerings for users in additional to their sportsbook operations.

