The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens will look to get into the win column in Conference USA play when they battle the Missouri State Bears in a key matchup on Tuesday night. Missouri State is coming off a 24-21 win over Kennesaw State, while Delaware dropped a 33-30 decision at Middle Tennessee State. The Bears (2-4, 1-1 C-USA), who have lost three of four, are 0-3 on the road this season. The Fightin' Blue Hens (2-4, 0-2 C-USA), who have lost three consecutive games, are 2-1 on their home field in 2026. This will be the first-ever meeting between the schools. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at Tubby Raymond Field at Delaware Stadium in Newark, Del. The Fightin' Blue Hens are 3-point favorites, with the over/under at 53.5 in the latest Missouri State vs. Delaware odds. Before making any Missouri State vs. Delaware picks, check out the Missouri State vs. Delaware predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Missouri State vs. Delaware odds

Missouri State vs. Delaware spread Delaware -3 Missouri State vs. Delaware over/under 53.5 points Missouri State vs. Delaware money line Delaware -140, Missouri State +121 Missouri State vs. Delaware picks See picks at SportsLine Missouri State vs. Delaware streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Missouri State vs. Delaware predictions

After simulating Missouri State vs. Delaware 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Under 53.5 points at betting apps. The Under has hit in each of the last three Missouri State games. It has also hit in six of the last 10 Delaware games, including three of the last four.

Senior quarterback Henry Belin IV has taken over as the Bears' starter. In last week's win over Kennesaw State, he completed 28 of 39 passes for 300 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. Delaware has uncertainty at quarterback with Nick Minicucci still week-to-week after having last played on Sept. 26. If he can't go, look for freshman Tyler Bell to get most of the snaps after he threw for more than 300 yards and two touchdodwns against MTSU last time out.

The model is projecting 49 combined points as the Under hits 56% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Missouri State vs. Delaware picks

In addition to going Under on the total, the model also says one side of the spread is the better value. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Missouri State vs. Delaware, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 59-49 run on top-rated CFB picks, and find out.

Why you should trust SportsLine's model

SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It enters Week 8 on a 59-49 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites, returning more than $400 for $100 players. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.