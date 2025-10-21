The next step in Missouri sports betting will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 22, when the state's gaming commission will issue temporary licenses to operators. This allows top sportsbooks to test their betting applications, build out their betting operations and create promotions for users. They'll also be required to submit compliance documents and house rules to the Missouri Gaming Commission.

DraftKings, FanDuel, Fanatics, BetMGM, Caesars, bet365, Underdog, ESPN BET, Circa Sportsbook and Kambi are among the brands awaiting the issuance of temporary licenses. DraftKings and Circa have been awarded the untethered licenses, meaning they will not have to partner with an existing casino or professional sports team per the state's sports betting laws.

FanDuel has partnered with St. Louis City SC, bet365 is going with the St. Louis Cardinals and Underdog has partnered with the Kansas City Royals. BetMGM is teaming up with Century Casinos, ESPN BET is using existing PENN Gaming casinos, Fanatics is rolling with Boyd Gaming and Caesars will use its existing Missouri casinos.

The next steps will be a wave of promotional material, sign-up offers and sportsbooks building out a potential user base. Missouri residents will be able to pre-register for accounts on Nov. 17, and sports betting will officially go live on Dec. 1.