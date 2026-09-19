Troy makes the trip to Columbia on Saturday to face No. 20 Missouri, with both teams unbeaten through two weeks despite the wide gap in this week's odds from Fanatics Sportsbook. Kickoff for Troy vs. Missouri is set for 7 p.m. ET at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Missouri is unbeaten under sixth-year coach Eli Drinkwitz, powered by Ole Miss transfer quarterback Austin Simmons, who has thrown for 544 yards and seven touchdowns without an interception through two games. Troy, in Gerad Parker's third season, is also 2-0 as one of the Sun Belt's steadier programs. You can bet on Troy vs. Missouri using the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code, where new users get up to $350 in FanCash:

Troy vs. Missouri odds show the Tigers as a massive 27-point favorite, with the total set at 49.5. Before making your wagers on Missouri vs. Troy on Saturday, take a look at what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying about this matchup.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is on a 33-21 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks on betting sites since the 2024 season, and it has been upgraded for the 2026 season to even better factor in the transfer portal. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Troy vs. Missouri betting odds (via Fanatics)

Troy vs. Missouri money line: Missouri -4000, Troy +1800 Troy vs. Missouri over/under: 49.5 (Over -110, Under -110) Troy vs. Missouri spread: Missouri -27

Troy vs. Missouri betting preview

Simmons has been nearly flawless in his first two starts for Missouri, and with Donovan Olugbode and a receiving corps that returns most of its production, the Tigers' offense looks like one of the more explosive units in the SEC early on. Missouri's defense has also been stout, not having allowed a game to reach 20 points yet this season. The Tigers' size and speed advantage up front should be significant against a Sun Belt line, and a running game built around Jamal Roberts gives Drinkwitz's offense multiple ways to pull away.

Troy enters as a distinct underdog but has taken care of business against overmatched competition so far, and Parker's program has developed a reputation for physical, well-coached football that keeps games from getting out of hand. Still, a 27-point spread reflects a real talent gap, and Troy's path to covering likely runs through ball control and limiting Missouri's possessions rather than trying to match scores. Troy vs. Missouri using the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code, where new users get up to $350 in FanCash:

Missouri vs. Troy picks, prediction

Mizzou money line

While the SportsLine model has Missouri winning this game in 99% of simulations, Missouri's talent and quarterback play make the Tigers a heavy favorite to win outright, and the size of the spread will come down to whether Drinkwitz keeps his starters in for the full game. Given Missouri's SEC schedule ahead, expect a fairly businesslike win rather than a track meet, the Tigers cover comfortably, but the final margin likely lands closer to 30 than 50.