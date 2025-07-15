Major League Baseball's best and brightest take the field at Truist Park in Atlanta on Tuesday, June 15 for the MLB All-Star Game. Reigning Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal makes his second consecutive start for the American League, and 2024 Rookie of the Year Paul Skenes will also make his second straight start for the National League. Sluggers like Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge and Home Run Derby winner Cal Raleigh will step into the box against the nastiest pitchers the sport has to offer. You can find the full rosters and starting lineups here. First pitch is set for 8 p.m. ET.

For those interested in MLB betting and All-Star Game picks, here's a look at the MLB All-Star Game odds, along with some best bets available at the top sportsbooks.

2025 MLB All-Star Game odds

DraftKings Sportsbook offers the following odds for the Midsummer Classic:

Spread: AL -1.5 (+161), NL +1.5 (-199)

AL -1.5 (+161), NL +1.5 (-199) Money line: AL -102, NL -119

AL -102, NL -119 Total: 7 (Over -121, Under -101)

2025 MLB All-Star Game picks

National League to win (-102, FanDuel)

First inning tie (-190, FanDuel)

Both teams to score 3+ runs (+135, DraftKings)

National League to win (-102, FanDuel)

FanDuel actually has the AL favored at -120, which is surprising to me. While the pitching quality is roughly equal on both sides, the NL has both the better starting lineup (even if the starters will get only one or two plate appearances) and the better bats on the bench. The American League has won 10 of the last 11 All-Star Games, but the Senior Circuit has the much better offense this year.

First inning tie (-190, FanDuel)

Both Skubal and Skenes are going to come out throwing smoke. Pitchers are always more amped up at the All-Star Game, and they know they only have to get through two innings at the most. They can empty the tank a lot faster than they would in a regular game. Skenes should make short work of Gleyber Torres and Riley Greene (with all due respect) before he'll have to wrangle Judge, while Skubal will have a tougher task with Ohtani, Ronald Acuna and Ketel Marte. But these are the two best pitchers on the planet, and I'll back them to both put up zeroes.

Both teams to score 3+ runs (+135, DraftKings)

This is plus money for a reason. Last year's score was 5-3, but in the three years prior, the losing team scored only two runs. The year before that, the losing team scored three runs. As I said above, the pitchers are coming out throwing gas. Even with the best hitters in the business in the box, the pitchers are all throwing like closers, and many of the batters will only get a single plate appearance and not have a chance to get into a groove.

That all being said, these are the best of the best, and there's always a few pitchers who just don't have it. It's going to be hot in Atlanta tonight, which means the ball should carry. If you play this, consider only putting half a unit on it, but I'm expecting a decent offensive showing from both sides.