MLB DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball picks include Corey Seager on Wednesday, Aug. 12

Those who have been regulars within MLB DFS lineups for years didn't disappoint on Tuesday. Mookie Betts, Pete Alonso, Manny Machado and Gunnar Henderson all collected three hits, making them a bit more attractive for Wednesday MLB DFS picks. But success one day doesn't necessarily mean success the next, especially if a tough pitcher is on the mound. Betts is hitless across four at-bats versus Kansas City probable starter, Daniel Lynch, so the four-time World Series champ may be better left out of daily Fantasy baseball lineups.

Checking the matchup history of Lynch versus Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman or Max Muncy could help determine if any of Betts' teammates should factor into your MLB DFS strategy. With all 30 teams in action on Wednesday's MLB schedule, you'll have no shortage of options to choose from for MLB daily Fantasy. Before making any MLB DFS picks be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy baseball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

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McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best MLB DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any MLB DFS players at DFS apps.

McClure has turned his attention to MLB action on Wednesday and locked in his top daily Fantasy baseball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday, Aug. 12

For Wednesday, one of McClure's top MLB DFS picks is Rangers shortstop Corey Seager at $4,300 on DraftKings and $3,100 on FanDuel. The two-time World Series MVP has missed over 50 games due to injury this year, but his overall body speaks for itself. He's a five-time All-Star, three-time Silver Slugger and has an ideal matchup on Wednesday. Texas faces the Angels, who are sending rookie George Klassen to the mound. The RHP has a 7.27 ERA across his three MLB starts, and Seager should also find success against L.A. relievers as the Angels have the fourth highest bullpen ERA in the AL.

He's also building his MLB DFS strategy around Mariners outfielder Dominic Canzone ($3,500 on DraftKings, $3,000 on FanDuel). Canzone has reached safely multiple times in back-to-back games and is in a premium spot in Seattle's lineup as the cleanup hitter. The 28-year-old has an .815 OPS with 18 homers and 49 RBI as he's become the Mariners' everyday designated hitter. Canzone has a plus road matchup on Wednesday versus the Yankees' Will Warren, who sports a 5.68 ERA over his last five home starts. See McClure's other MLB DFS picks right here.

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How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Wednesday, Aug. 12

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Wednesday because of an optimal matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal MLB DFS lineups for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal MLB DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.