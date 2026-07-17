MLB DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball picks include Ivan Herrera on Friday, July 17

A 15-game Major League Baseball schedule will be featured on Friday, including an American League East doubleheader between the Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox. The first games begin at 1:35 p.m. ET, with the last first pitch set for 10:10 p.m. ET. Among the top options in the MLB DFS player pool include Chris Sale, Merrill Kelly, Elly De La Cruz, James Wood, Ben Rice, Munetaka Murakami, Gunnar Henderson, Shohei Ohtani, Pete Alonso, Pete Crow-Armstrong, Yordan Alvarez, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Corbin Carroll. With only so much MLB DFS salary cap space, you'll have to be judicious on who you select to compose your daily Fantasy baseball lineups.

Before making any MLB DFS picks be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy baseball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

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McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best MLB DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any MLB DFS player.

McClure has turned his attention to MLB action on Friday and locked in his top daily Fantasy baseball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top MLB DFS picks for Friday, July 17

For Friday, one of McClure's top MLB DFS picks is St. Louis catcher Ivan Herrera ($3,900 DraftKings, $3,300 FanDuel). Herrera is one of the Cardinals top hitters. In 95 games, he is batting .249 with 14 doubles, one triple, 11 homers and 40 RBI. See McClure's other MLB DFS picks right here.

McClure is book-ending St. Louis first baseman Alec Burleson ($4,200 DraftKings, $3,400 FanDuel). Burleson has played 94 games and is batting .273. He has doubled 23 times, tripled once and homered 15 times with 67 RBI. In a 5-1 win over Milwaukee on July 8, he was 2-for-4 with a double, homer and three RBI. See McClure's other MLB DFS picks right here.

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How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Friday, July 17

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Friday because of an optimal matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal MLB DFS lineups for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal MLB DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.