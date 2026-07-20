MLB DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball picks include CJ Abrams on Monday, July 20

Monday's Major League Baseball schedule features 15 games, including a National League matchup between former Milwaukee ace Freddy Peralta and the New York Mets against fireballer Jacob Misiorowski and the Brewers. The first games begin at 6:40 p.m. ET, with the last first pitch set for 10:10 p.m. ET. Among the top options in the MLB DFS player pool include Misiorowski, Dylan Cease, Peralta, Yordan Alvarez, Kyle Schwarber, James Wood, Mike Trout, Elly De La Cruz, Bryce Harper and Julio Rodriguez.

With only so much MLB DFS salary cap space, you'll have to be judicious on who you select to compose your daily Fantasy baseball lineups. Before making any MLB DFS picks be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy baseball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

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McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best MLB DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any MLB DFS player.

McClure has turned his attention to MLB action on Monday and locked in his top daily Fantasy baseball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top MLB DFS picks for Monday, July 20

For Monday, one of McClure's top MLB DFS picks is Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams ($6,400 DraftKings, $4,300 FanDuel). Abrams is one of the Nationals top hitters. In 96 games, he is batting .277 with 19 doubles, two triples, 21 homers and 70 RBI. See McClure's other MLB DFS picks right here.

McClure is book-ending Washington first baseman Andres Chaparro ($3,300 DraftKings, $3,100 FanDuel). Chaparro has been on fire of late. In Friday's 23-4 win over the Athletics, he was 4-for-5 with two homers, eight RBI with one walk. In 33 games this season, he has three doubles, three homers and 15 RBI. See McClure's other MLB DFS picks right here.

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How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Monday, July 20

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Monday because of an optimal matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal MLB DFS lineups for Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal MLB DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.