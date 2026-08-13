MLB DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball picks include Masataka Yoshida on Thursday, Aug. 13

Nine games are featured on Thursday in Major League Baseball. Among the top matchups include a possible playoff preview when the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Thursday's first game begins at 1:10 p.m. ET, with the last first pitch at 10:10 p.m. ET. Among the top options in the MLB DFS player pool include Pete Crow-Armstrong, Max Scherzer, Wilyer Abreu, Jose Ramirez, Elly De La Cruz, Ben Rice and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

With only so much MLB DFS salary cap space, you'll have to be judicious on who you select to compose your daily Fantasy baseball lineups. Before making any MLB DFS picks be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy baseball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

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McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best MLB DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any MLB DFS players at DFS apps.

McClure has turned his attention to MLB action on Thursday and locked in his top daily Fantasy baseball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top MLB DFS picks for Thursday, Aug. 13

For Thursday, one of McClure's top MLB DFS picks is Boston Red Sox outfielder/designated hitter Masataka Yoshida ($3,000 DraftKings, $2,900 FanDuel). Yoshida has had a solid season and has had the Blue Jays' number. In 35 career games against Toronto, Yoshida is batting .310 with 10 doubles, four homers, 17 RBI and an .826 OPS. In 84 games this season, he is batting .265 with 15 doubles, one triple, five homers and 26 RBI.

McClure is stacking Yoshida with catcher/first baseman Adley Rutschman ($4,100 DraftKings, $2,900 FanDuel), who was acquired at the trade deadline from the Baltimore Orioles despite being on the injured list. In Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays, he was 1-for-3 with two walks. In 69 games this season, he is hitting .249 with 19 doubles, one triple, eight homers and 47 RBI. See McClure's other MLB DFS picks right here.

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How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Thursday, Aug. 13

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Thursday because of an optimal matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal MLB DFS lineups for Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal MLB DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.