A seven-game slate highlights Thursday's Major League Baseball schedule. Among the top matchups is a battle between two first place teams when the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves and left-hander Chris Sale (12-9, 2.20 ERA) battle the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers and RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto (12-7, 2.61 ERA). The Thursday MLB schedule starts at 1:05 p.m. ET, while the final first pitch is at 9:45 p.m. ET. Among the top options in the MLB DFS player pool include Jacob Misiorowski, Sale, Ben Rice, Jackson Chourio, Rafael Devers, Bobby Witt Jr., Corbin Carroll, William Contreras and Yordan Alvarez.

With only so much MLB DFS salary cap space, you'll have to be judicious on who you select to compose your daily Fantasy baseball lineups. Before making any MLB DFS picks be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy baseball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

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McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best MLB DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any MLB DFS players at DFS apps.

McClure has turned his attention to MLB action on Thursday and locked in his top daily Fantasy baseball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top MLB DFS picks for Thursday, Aug. 27

For Thursday, one of McClure's top MLB DFS picks is New York Yankees first baseman Ben Rice ($6,000 DraftKings, $3,800 FanDuel). Rice has been on a bit of a roll, with four hits over the past three games. He homered, drove in three runs and scored three times in Wednesday's 9-3 win over Houston. He was 2-for-5 with two RBI in an 8-3 win over Toronto on Sunday. In 127 games this season, he is hitting .251 with 20 doubles, three triples, 35 homers and 83 RBI.

McClure is stacking Rice with Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger ($4,700 DraftKings, $3,100 FanDuel). Bellinger has a nine-game hitting streak, picking up where he left off when he was sidelined by injury in July. He doubled in two runs in a 9-3 win over the Houston Astros on Wednesday. In 105 games this season, he is batting .258 with 22 doubles, three triples, 12 homers and 58 RBI. See McClure's other MLB DFS picks right here.

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How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Thursday, Aug. 27

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Thursday because of an optimal matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal MLB DFS lineups for Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal MLB DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.