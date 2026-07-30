MLB DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball picks include Willson Contreras on Thursday, July 30

The Major League Baseball schedule features 10 games on Thursday, with six games getting underway at 6:10 p.m. ET or later. Mariners vs. Dodgers might be the most intriguing matchup of the evening, but with an over/under of 8.5, it might not be the best place to find hitting production. Instead, MLB DFS players might want to look at matchups such as Red Sox vs. Athletics, the game with the highest total of the evening at 10, and features the likes of Nick Kurtz, Tyler Soderstrom and Ceddanne Rafaela.

With only so much MLB DFS salary cap space, you'll have to be judicious on who you select to compose your daily Fantasy baseball lineups. Before making any MLB DFS picks be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy baseball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

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McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best MLB DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any MLB DFS players at DFS apps.

McClure has turned his attention to MLB action on Thursday and locked in his top daily Fantasy baseball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top MLB DFS picks for Thursday, July 30

For Thursday, one of McClure's top MLB DFS picks is Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras ($5,400 DraftKings, $3,600 FanDuel). Contreras is a big reason the Red Sox have been on a roll of late. In 100 games, he is batting .285 with 18 doubles, two triples, 22 homers and 66 RBI. He enters Thursday on a 12-game on-base streak, with a 1.004 OPS over that stretch.

McClure is also stacking Contreras with outfielder Wilyer Abreu ($3,200 on FanDuel, $4,900 on DraftKings), who has shown off more power against right-handed pitchers and gets a favorable matchup on this slate against the Athletics and RHP Mason Barnett, who is 1-1 with a 4.74 ERA. Barnett has allowed a .993 OPS to LHBs like Abreu, as opposed to a .568 to RHBs. See McClure's other MLB DFS picks right here.

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How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Thursday, July 30

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Thursday because of an optimal matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal MLB DFS lineups for Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal MLB DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.