MLB DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball picks include Andy Pages on Tuesday, Aug. 18

Anyone familiar with winning MLB DFS contests knows that targeting batters facing suspect pitchers is a tried and true MLB DFS strategy. On Tuesday, Angels vs. Astros at 8:10 p.m. ET features a pair of pitchers with ERAs over 5.50, meaning more than just Yordan Alvarez and Mike Trout are appealing as daily Fantasy baseball picks. You may find value in lower priced hitters from this game who could outperform their MLB DFS price tags.

Nolan Schanuel has back-to-back multi-hit games, while Isaac Paredes has a .977 OPS over his last nine contests. Neither player would do too much damage to your MLB DFS salary cap, thus allowing you to still roster pricier options. Before making any MLB DFS picks be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy baseball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

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McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best MLB DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any MLB DFS players at DFS apps.

McClure has turned his attention to MLB action on Tuesday and locked in his top daily Fantasy baseball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday, Aug. 18

For Tuesday, one of McClure's top MLB DFS picks is Dodgers outfielder Andy Pages ($5,600 on DraftKings, $4,000 on FanDuel). Having a breakout season and a first-time All-Star, Pages is near the top of NL leaderboards across several categories. He ranks fifth in RBI (80), ninth in hits (132) and 10th in total bases (224). Pages has a great chance to add to those numbers at Coors Field tonight, where he's hitting .316 on the season, and against a Rockies team whose 5.51 ERA is the highest in MLB.

McClure is also building his MLB DFS strategy around Athletics outfielder Henry Bolte ($3,400 on DraftKings, $2,700 on FanDuel). The rookie has collected seven hits over his last three games and is hitting .339 in August. He's also a stolen base threat with 14 swipes, despite not making his debut until 42 games into the season. The A's will face Kansas City on Tuesday, with the Royals set for a bullpen game with opener Daniel Lynch IV on the mound. That boosts Bolte's MLB DFS value as Kansas City's bullpen ERA of 5.25 is second-highest in the majors. See McClure's other MLB DFS picks right here.

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How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Tuesday, Aug. 18

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Tuesday because of an optimal matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal MLB DFS lineups for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal MLB DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.