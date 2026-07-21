MLB DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball picks include Luis Arraez on Tuesday, July 21

The Tuesday MLB DFS slate has everyone on the table with all 30 teams in action, but one contest stands out from all others. Nationals vs. Rockies at 8:40 p.m. ET has a staggering over/under of 13, while no other game has an O/U above 9.5. Thus, MLB DFS lineups are likely to feature sluggers like James Wood, CJ Abrams, Hunter Goodman and Mickey Moniak. Targeting this game for MLB DFS stacks could be a major step in constructing a winning daily Fantasy baseball strategy for Tuesday.

Other stars in action include Yordan Alvarez, Corbin Carroll and Jordan Walker at the plate, as well as Chase Burns on the mound. Who you devote your MLB DFS salary cap to, and who from the MLB daily Fantasy player pool you bypass, will determine your success on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. Before making any MLB DFS picks, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy baseball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

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McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best MLB DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any MLB DFS player.

McClure has turned his attention to MLB action on Tuesday and locked in his top daily Fantasy baseball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday, July 21

For Tuesday, one of McClure's top MLB DFS picks is Giants second baseman Luis Arraez ($4,500 DraftKings, $2,900 FanDuel). The three-time batting champion is in contention for a fourth with a .323 average. His 130 OPS+ is a career high and he's also 8 for 8 in stolen base attempts as he's evolved into more than just a singles hitter. San Fran visits Kansas City in a contest with a 7:40 p.m. ET first pitch, which favors Arraez who performs better at night. In night games this season, he has an .837 OPS which is 68 points higher than what he provides in day games. See McClure's other MLB DFS picks right here.

McClure is also building his MLB DFS strategy around stacking Arraez with first baseman Bryce Eldridge ($3,500 DraftKings, $3,100 FanDuel). The rookie has homered in two of four games since the All-Star break and reached base seven total times over this stretch. He should tee off Royals starter Luinder Avila, who has a 5.08 ERA across 56.2 IP. Kauffman Stadium has been anything but friendly confines for Avila, who has an unsightly 9.68 ERA at home, while Eldridge is hitting .286 on the road versus .253 in San Francisco. See McClure's other MLB DFS picks right here.

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How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Tuesday, July 21

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Tuesday because of an optimal matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal MLB DFS lineups for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal MLB DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.