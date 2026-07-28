MLB DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball picks include Willson Contreras on Tuesday, July 28

Some of the top rookies who've been littered throughout MLB DFS lineups all season include JJ Wetherholt, Kevin McGonigle, Munetaka Murakami and Nolan McLean. However, another name should enter the discussion as one of Tuesday's MLB DFS picks in Tigers infielder Hao-Yu Lee. The 23-year-old from Taiwan is riding a 12-game hitting streak that's the longest active one in the majors. With Detroit facing a starting pitcher with a 5.06 ERA on Tuesday, Lee deserves consideration for your daily Fantasy baseball strategy.

Rostering low-cost players like him would then allow you to splurge on pricier options. There are no shortage of those available with the likes of Freddie Freeman, Yordan Alvarez, Ben Rice and Pete Crow-Armstrong in action tonight. Before making any MLB DFS picks be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy baseball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

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McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best MLB DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any MLB DFS player.

McClure has turned his attention to MLB action on Tuesday and locked in his top daily Fantasy baseball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday, July 28

For Tuesday, one of McClure's top MLB DFS picks is Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras at $5,400 on DraftKings and $3,600 on FanDuel. Contreras has reached base safely in each of his last 18 games he's started and finished, and the four-time All-Star has career-high splits of .287/.389/.544. His .932 OPS is third in the AL, with additional top 8 rankings in home runs, RBI and total bases. He should feast off rookie A's pitcher Gage Jump, who has fizzled after a hot start, posting an 8.31 ERA over his last five starts.

McClure is also building his MLB DFS strategy around Dodgers outfielder Andy Pages ($5,100 on DraftKings, $3,400 on FanDuel). On a six-game on-base streak, Pages has reached safely nine times over this stretch while adding five runs, two RBI and two stolen bases. Also, situational splits are in Pages' favor on Tuesday night in facing RHP Luis Castillo at home. Pages' OPS is 153 points higher at home this season, while Castillo's ERA is 5.29 in night games, as opposed to 3.98 in day games. See McClure's other MLB DFS picks right here.

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How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Tuesday, July 28

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Tuesday because of an optimal matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal MLB DFS lineups for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal MLB DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.