MLB DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball picks include Jazz Chisholm on Wednesday, July 22

There are 17 games on the Wednesday MLB schedule, including a pair of doubleheaders, but roughly half of the matchups are a part of the MLB DFS main slate. Those night games still feature a who's who of stars to plug into MLB DFS lineups such as Pete Crow-Armstrong, Yordan Alvarez and Junior Caminero. But as anyone experience with daily Fantasy baseball contests knows, players of this high of caliber also come with high price tags, forcing you to look for economical options to pair them with in your MLB DFS lineups.

San Diego's Ty France is riding a nine-game hit streak, with five homers and 11 RBI during this run. Yet, he's still outside the top 15 most expensive first baseman on MLB DFS sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, so there could be value in rostering him. Before making any MLB DFS picks, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy baseball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

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McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best MLB DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any MLB DFS player.

McClure has turned his attention to MLB action on Wednesday and locked in his top daily Fantasy baseball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday, July 22

For Wednesday, one of McClure's top MLB DFS picks is Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm ($4,300 DraftKings, $3,200 FanDuel). Chisholm had a two-homer, 5 RBI game on Tuesday after also going deep on Monday. He enters Wednesday on a five-game hitting streak with 7 RBI and 5 runs over this stretch. But he's more than just a bat as his 26 stolen bases are second-most in the AL. Projected to finish the year with over 25 home runs and 40 stolen bases, Chisholm can help out your daily Fantasy baseball lineups in multiple areas. See McClure's other MLB DFS picks right here.

McClure is also building his MLB DFS strategy around Rays outfielder Chandler Simpson ($3,500 DraftKings, $2,700 FanDuel). Chandler has a scorching bat with four hits in Tuesday's game and nine total hits over his last four contests. He's also swiped two bases over this run and has 24 stole bases on the year, third-most in the AL. The Rays face Toronto in the third of a four-game series on Wednesday, and Simpson has taken a liking to facing the divisional rival. He's hitting .414 (12 for 29) versus the Jays this season with an .865 OPS. See McClure's other MLB DFS picks right here.

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How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Wednesday, July 22

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Wednesday because of an optimal matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal MLB DFS lineups for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal MLB DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.