MLB DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball picks include Jose Ramirez on Wednesday, July 29

While there are 16 games on the Wednesday MLB schedule, only half of them are part of the MLB DFS main slate, which starts at 7:10 p.m. ET. The Red Sox vs. Athletics game may stick out when it comes to looking for daily Fantasy baseball picks as it has the highest O/U of the entire day at 10.5. Big names like Willson Contreras, Wilyer Abreu and Nick Kurtz will likely find their names littered throughout Wednesday MLB DFS lineups, but one shouldn't overlook an A's rookie who was just called up.

Former LSU star Tommy White just made his majors debut on July 17, and Athletics fans are wondering why he wasn't promoted sooner. He's hitting .394 over his last eight games while manning both first base and third base. That added positional flexibility only increases White's MLB DFS value, and he's still a bargain with modest price tags on both DraftKings and FanDuel. Before making any MLB DFS picks be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy baseball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

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McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best MLB DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any MLB DFS player.

McClure has turned his attention to MLB action on Wednesday and locked in his top daily Fantasy baseball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday, July 29

For Wednesday, one of McClure's top MLB DFS picks is Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez at $5,300 on DraftKings and $3,600 on FanDuel. After missing over a month of action, the seven-time All-Star returned to the lineup last Wednesday. He immediately had a two-hit, two-RBI game and then produced a two-hit, two-run, two-stolen base game yesterday. Ramirez has outright owned today's SP in Brady Singer of Cincinnati as Ramirez is hitting .387 off the RHP over a large sample size of 31 at bats.

McClure is also building his MLB DFS strategy around Red Sox OF Jahmai Jones ($2,100 on DraftKings, $2,300 on FanDuel). Acquired by Boston two weeks ago from Detroit, Jones is hitting .400 with a 1.355 OPS over his last six games with the Sox. Boston will face A's pitcher Jacob Lopez on Wednesday, and Jones is 1 for 3 with a double versus the pitcher, who has struggled all year. Lopez has a 6.12 ERA overall, and it's worth noting that this game takes place in Sacramento, as Lopez' ERA jumps to 7.62 in home games. See McClure's other MLB DFS picks right here.

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How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Wednesday, July 29

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Wednesday because of an optimal matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal MLB DFS lineups for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal MLB DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.