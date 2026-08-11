MLB DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball picks include Wyatt Langford on Tuesday, Aug. 11

Jordan Walker has the majors' longest active hit streak at 10 games, but the Home Run Derby champ may be one to avoid with Tuesday MLB DFS picks. That's because his Cards will face Cristopher Sanchez, and the NL Cy Young contender has limited Walker to just 1 for 8 (.125) in his career. Thus, other outfielders in the MLB DFS player pool such as Fernando Tatis, Ronald Acuna and Bryce Harper may be more appealing when filling out daily Fantasy baseball lineups.

Knowing which players to bypass is just as important to a winning MLB DFS strategy as knowing which players to insert into your lineups. With all 30 teams in action on Tuesday's MLB schedule, you'll have no shortage of options to choose from for MLB daily Fantasy. Before making any MLB DFS picks be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy baseball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

Visit our DraftKings promo code review to see their latest offers and get started.

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best MLB DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any MLB DFS players at DFS apps.

McClure has turned his attention to MLB action on Tuesday and locked in his top daily Fantasy baseball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday, Aug. 11

For Tuesday, one of McClure's top MLB DFS picks is Rangers outfielder Wyatt Langford at $4,500 on DraftKings and $3,200 on FanDuel. Langford missed 40 games due to injury but is a power/speed threat with 13 homers and 8 stolen bases across just 67 games. His pitching matchup on Tuesday is what makes him an attractive option within MLB DFS lineups as Texas faces Angels SP Ryan Johnson. Of the 229 pitchers who have tossed at least 50 innings this season, Johnson's 7.11 ERA ranks 228th. Additionally, the Angels have the fourth-worst bullpen ERA in the AL, so Langford should find success no matter who is on the mound.

He's also building his MLB DFS strategy around Rays outfielder Chandler Simpson ($4,400 on DraftKings, $2,800 on FanDuel), who leads the AL in both stolen bases (33) and triples (6) and has logged three straight multi-hit games. He has a total of eight hits and three stolen bases over this three-game stretch, but his hot bat extends back beyond that. Simpson has been on a tear since the All-Star Break, hitting a sizzling .425 over his last 21 games and should get the best of A's SP Mason Barnett, who has a 9.16 ERA over his last 18.2 IP. See McClure's other MLB DFS picks right here.

New to sports trading? Check out our Kalshi promo code review to see their latest offers.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Tuesday, Aug. 11

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Tuesday because of an optimal matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal MLB DFS lineups for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal MLB DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.