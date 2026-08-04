MLB DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball picks include Chandler Simpson on Tuesday, Aug. 4

A full 15-game Major League Baseball slate is on tap for Tuesday. Among the top matchups include a National League matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs. Tuesday's first game begins at 6:35 p.m. ET, with the last first pitch at 9:40 p.m. ET. Among the top options in the MLB DFS player pool include Tarik Skubal and Freddy Peralta as they make their debuts with their new teams. Others include Logan Henderson, Shohei Ohtani, Brice Turang, Junior Caminero, Ronald Acuna Jr., Yandy Diaz, Corbin Carroll, Corey Seager and Freddie Freeman.

With only so much MLB DFS salary cap space, you'll have to be judicious on who you select to compose your daily Fantasy baseball lineups. Before making any MLB DFS picks be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy baseball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

Visit our DraftKings promo code review to see their latest offers and get started.

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best MLB DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any MLB DFS players at DFS apps.

McClure has turned his attention to MLB action on Tuesday and locked in his top daily Fantasy baseball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday, Aug. 4

For Tuesday, one of McClure's top MLB DFS picks is Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Chandler Simpson ($4,700 DraftKings, $3,300 FanDuel). Simpson has been on fire. He enters action on Tuesday with five hits in his last eight plate appearances. In 105 games, he is hitting .298 with 11 doubles, six triples and 22 RBI.

McClure is also stacking Simpson with outfielder Cedric Mullins ($4,100 DraftKings, $3,400 FanDuel), who has dominated Colorado pitching throughout his career. In 10 games against the Rockies, Mullins is hitting .310 with a .980 OPS. In 29 career at-bats against Colorado, he has one double, two homers, six RBI and two stolen bases. See McClure's other MLB DFS picks right here.

New to sports trading? Check out our Kalshi promo code review to see their latest offers.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Tuesday, Aug. 4

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Tuesday because of an optimal matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal MLB DFS lineups for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal MLB DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.