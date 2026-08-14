MLB DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball picks include Corey Seager on Friday, Aug. 14

A 14-game slate highlights Friday's Major League Baseball schedule. Among the top matchups include a National League Championship Series rematch when the Milwaukee Brewers battle the Los Angeles Dodgers from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Friday's first game starts at 2:20 p.m. ET, with the final first pitch at 10:15 p.m. ET. Among the top options in the MLB DFS player pool include Chris Sale, Bobby Witt Jr., Shohei Ohtani, C.J. Abrams, Matt Olson, Andy Pages, Ronald Acuna Jr., Julio Rodriguez, Mike Trout, Pete Alonso, Fernando Tatis and Josh Naylor.

With only so much MLB DFS salary cap space, you'll have to be judicious on who you select to compose your daily Fantasy baseball lineups. Before making any MLB DFS picks be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy baseball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

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McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best MLB DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any MLB DFS players at DFS apps.

McClure has turned his attention to MLB action on Friday and locked in his top daily Fantasy baseball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top MLB DFS picks for Friday, Aug. 14

For Friday, one of McClure's top MLB DFS picks is Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager ($4,800 DraftKings, $3,400 FanDuel). Seager has been on a bit of a hot streak of late. Over the past six games, he has five hits, including a double, two homers and four RBI. In a 5-2 loss to the Angels on Wednesday, he was 3-for-4 with a double and home run. He is a career .284 hitter with an .862 OPS.

McClure is stacking Seager with Rangers first baseman Jake Burger ($4,100 DraftKings, $2,800 FanDuel). He is having a solid season so far. In 116 games, he is hitting .233 with 17 doubles, 19 homers and 68 RBI with a .700 OPS. Burger is in his second season with Texas after spending 2 1/2 years with the Chicago White Sox and 1 1/2 with the Miami Marlins. He is a career .244 hitter. See McClure's other MLB DFS picks right here.

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How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Friday, Aug. 14

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Friday because of an optimal matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal MLB DFS lineups for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal MLB DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.