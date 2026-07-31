MLB DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball picks include Jac Caglianone on Friday, July 31

Friday's Major League Baseball schedule features a full slate of 15 games. Among the top matchups include an interleague matchup between the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers. Friday's first game begins at 2:20 p.m. ET, with the last first pitch at 10:10 p.m. ET. Among the top options in the MLB DFS player pool include Dylan Cease, Hunter Brown, Brice Turang, Nick Kurtz, Pete Alonso, James Wood, Bryce Harper, Jackson Chourio, Corbin Carroll, Julio Rodriguez, Rafael Devers, Cal Raleigh and Ozzie Albies.

With only so much MLB DFS salary cap space, you'll have to be judicious on who you select to compose your daily Fantasy baseball lineups. Before making any MLB DFS picks be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy baseball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

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McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best MLB DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any MLB DFS players at DFS apps.

McClure has turned his attention to MLB action on Friday and locked in his top daily Fantasy baseball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top MLB DFS picks for Friday, July 31

For Friday, one of McClure's top MLB DFS picks is Royals outfielder/first baseman Jac Caglianone ($4,900 DraftKings, $3,700 FanDuel). Caglianone has been red hot. In Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Minnesota Twins, he was 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBI. In 101 games this season, he is hitting .254 with 17 doubles, two triples, 17 homers and 40 RBI and a .768 OPS.

McClure is also stacking Caglianone with outfielder Lane Thomas ($4,300 DraftKings, $3,200 FanDuel), who has dominated Colorado pitching throughout his career. In 33 games against the Rockies, Thomas is hitting .305 with a .905 OPS. In 82 career at-bats against Colorado, he has four doubles, one triple, four homers and 17 RBI. See McClure's other MLB DFS picks right here.

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How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Friday, July 31

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Friday because of an optimal matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal MLB DFS lineups for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal MLB DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.