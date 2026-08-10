MLB DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball picks include Junior Caminero on Monday, Aug. 10

The Monday MLB schedule features 10 games, and it is bookended by big-name starting pitchers in action. Sonny Gray leads the Red Sox against the Blue Jays at 7:07 p.m. ET, while Tarik Skubal is on the hill for the Dodgers for the second time in the nightcap at 10:10 p.m. ET against the Royals. MLB DFS players will also have a close eye on the Rays vs. Athletics matchup, which has the highest over/under of the evening at 10.

With only so much MLB DFS salary cap space, you'll have to be judicious on who you select to compose your daily Fantasy baseball lineups. Before making any MLB DFS picks be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy baseball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

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McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best MLB DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any MLB DFS players at DFS apps.

McClure has turned his attention to MLB action on Monday and locked in his top daily Fantasy baseball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top MLB DFS picks for Monday, Aug. 10

For Monday, one of McClure's top MLB DFS picks is Rays third baseman Junior Caminero at $6,400 on DraftKings and $3,800 on FanDuel. Both pitchers in this matchup have an ERA well over 5.00, so offense could be plentiful, especially with the wind forecasted to be blowing out at around 10 MPH. Caminero has crushed lefty pitching this year with a .967 OPS, so he's well-positioned to return value against lefty Jacob Lopez on Monday.

He's also building around Orioles second baseman Jackson Holliday ($3,200 on DraftKings, $2,600 on FanDuel), as he takes on the Twins and righty Dean Kremer (1-4, 5.93 ERA). Holliday has favorable splits against right-handed pitching this year, hitting .254 against righties compared to .220 against lefties. See McClure's other MLB DFS picks right here.

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How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Monday, Aug. 10

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Monday because of an optimal matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal MLB DFS lineups for Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal MLB DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.