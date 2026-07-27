MLB DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball picks include Paul Goldschmidt on Monday, July 27

The Major League Baseball schedule features 12 games on Monday, with all but one getting underway at 6:40 p.m. ET or later. MLB DFS players looking for offense will be targeting Blue Jays at Nationals, which has an over/under of 10 runs as Washington has the highest-scoring team in baseball. Runs could be at a premium, meanwhile, in Phillies vs. Marlins with Zack Wheeler on the hill for Philadelphia in a game where the total is 7.5 runs.

With only so much MLB DFS salary cap space, you'll have to be judicious on who you select to compose your daily Fantasy baseball lineups. Before making any MLB DFS picks be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy baseball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

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McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best MLB DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any MLB DFS player.

McClure has turned his attention to MLB action on Monday and locked in his top daily Fantasy baseball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top MLB DFS picks for Monday, July 27

For Monday, one of McClure's top MLB DFS picks is Red Sox third baseman Caleb Durbin at $3,300 on DraftKings and $2,900 on FanDuel. Durbin has been one of the catalysts for Boston's recent run as his numbers have improved significantly in June and July. He should benefit from a great matchup against a struggling Athletics pitching staff and starter Jack Perkins, who has an ERA of 6.75.

McClure is also building around Yankees first baseman Paul Goldschmidt ($3,700 on DraftKings, $3,300 on FanDuel). He hits lefties extremely hard, and he has an ideal matchup against White Sox lefty Noah Schultz, who has a 6.04 ERA on the season. See McClure's other MLB DFS picks right here.

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How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Monday, July 27

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Monday because of an optimal matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal MLB DFS lineups for Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal MLB DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.