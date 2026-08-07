MLB DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball picks include Pete Crow-Armstrong on Friday, Aug. 7

Friday features a full 15-game Major League Baseball slate. Among the top matchups include an interleague matchup between the Atlanta Braves vs. New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium in New York. Friday's first game begins at 6:40 p.m. ET, with the last first pitch at 10:15 p.m. ET. Among the top options in the MLB DFS player pool include Max Fried, Shohei Ohtani, Jackson Chourio, Brice Turang, Corbin Carroll, Jose Ramirez, Ben Rice, Alec Burleson, Kyle Tucker, Bobby Witt Jr. and Riley Greene.

With only so much MLB DFS salary cap space, you'll have to be judicious on who you select to compose your daily Fantasy baseball lineups. Before making any MLB DFS picks be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy baseball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

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McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best MLB DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any MLB DFS players at DFS apps.

McClure has turned his attention to MLB action on Friday and locked in his top daily Fantasy baseball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top MLB DFS picks for Friday, Aug. 7

For Friday, one of McClure's top MLB DFS picks is Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong ($6,300 DraftKings, $4,400 FanDuel). Armstrong has been on fire. He is 8-for-18 with one double and two homers over the past four games, including a three-game sweep of the Dodgers. He was 3-for-5 with a double, two homers and four RBI in Wednesday's 7-6 win over Los Angeles. In 116 games, he is hitting .289 with 22 doubles, seven triples, 26 home runs and 69 RBI. .

McClure is stacking Crow-Armstrong with catcher Carson Kelly ($3,500 DraftKings, $2,800 FanDuel), who has hits in six of his past seven games. In Wednesday's 7-6 win over the Dodgers, he was 3-for-5. In 86 games this season, he is hitting .265 with 10 doubles, seven homers and 40 RBI. See McClure's other MLB DFS picks right here.

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How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Friday, Aug. 7

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Friday because of an optimal matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal MLB DFS lineups for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal MLB DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.