MLB DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball picks include Richie Palacios on Monday, Aug. 3

The MLB trade deadline is at 6 p.m. ET on Monday, so lineups could change rapidly throughout the day before the first pitch of the evening comes at 6:40 p.m. ET. There are eight total games on the schedule, with Rays at Rockies having by far the highest over/under of the evening (11.5) as a strong Tampa Bay lineup takes aim at Coors Field.

With only so much MLB DFS salary cap space, you'll have to be judicious on who you select to compose your daily Fantasy baseball lineups. Before making any MLB DFS picks be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy baseball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

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McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best MLB DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any MLB DFS players at DFS apps.

McClure has turned his attention to MLB action on Monday and locked in his top daily Fantasy baseball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top MLB DFS picks for Monday, Aug. 3

For Monday, one of McClure's top MLB DFS picks is Rays second baseman Richie Palacios at $3,900 on DraftKings and $3,100 on FanDuel. He's a relatively light-hitting option, but his splits are much better against righties, which is what he'll see in Colorado as Michael Lorenzen (3-9, 6.54 ERA) gets the start for the Rockies. Add in the optimal hitting conditions at Coors Field, and Palacios could bring a strong return at an extremely affordable price.

He's also building around Yankees starting pitcher Cam Schlitter ($10,800 on DraftKings, $11,600 on FanDuel), who is the scheduled starter against a St. Louis Cardinals lineup that ranks 26th in the league in OPS. Schlitter has a 2.04 ERA and a 0.91 WHIP on the season, while ranking fifth in Major League Baseball in strikeouts at 165. See McClure's other MLB DFS picks right here.

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How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Monday, Aug. 3

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Monday because of an optimal matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal MLB DFS lineups for Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal MLB DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.