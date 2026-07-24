MLB DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball picks include Royce Lewis on Friday, July 24

The Major League Baseball schedule features 15 games on Friday, with all but one getting underway at 6:40 p.m. ET or later. Yankees vs. Phillies might be the most intriguing matchup of the evening, but with an over/under of 7.5, it might not be a great place to find hitting production. Instead, MLB DFS players might want to look at matchups such as Athletics vs. Twins, the game with the highest total of the evening at 9.5.

With only so much MLB DFS salary cap space, you'll have to be judicious on who you select to compose your daily Fantasy baseball lineups. Before making any MLB DFS picks be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy baseball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

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McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best MLB DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any MLB DFS player.

McClure has turned his attention to MLB action on Friday and locked in his top daily Fantasy baseball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top MLB DFS picks for Friday, July 24

For Friday, one of McClure's top MLB DFS picks is Twins third baseman Royce Lewis at $3,600 on DraftKings and $2,900 on FanDuel. Lewis has been better against lefties this season, and that's what he'll see against the Athletics, who have Jacob Lopez (4-4, 6.64 ERA) on the hill.

He's also high on Athletics outfielder Tyler Soderstrom ($3,200 on FanDuel, $4,600 on DraftKings), who has an OPS of .951 in July and gets a favorable matchup on this slate against the Twins and righty Zebby Matthews, who is 4-7 with a 5.40 ERA. See McClure's other MLB DFS picks right here.

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How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Friday, July 24

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Friday because of an optimal matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal MLB DFS lineups for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal MLB DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.