MLB DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball picks include Willson Contreras on Thursday, Aug. 6

Thursday's Major League Baseball schedule features a limited 11-game slate. Among the top matchups include an American League matchup between the Chicago White Sox vs. Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston. Thursday's first game begins at 12:35 p.m. ET, with the last first pitch at 9:40 p.m. ET. Among the top options in the MLB DFS player pool include Kyle Schwarber, Fernando Tatis, Corbin Carroll, Bryce Harper, Bobby Witt Jr., Manny Machado, Matt Olson, Ronald Acuna Jr. and Luis Arraez.

With only so much MLB DFS salary cap space, you'll have to be judicious on who you select to compose your daily Fantasy baseball lineups. Before making any MLB DFS picks be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy baseball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

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McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best MLB DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any MLB DFS players at DFS apps.

McClure has turned his attention to MLB action on Thursday and locked in his top daily Fantasy baseball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top MLB DFS picks for Thursday, Aug. 6

For Thursday, one of McClure's top MLB DFS picks is Boston Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras ($5,300 DraftKings, $3,600 FanDuel). Contreras has been red hot in the series against Chicago. He was 2-for-4 with two RBI in Tuesday's 14-2 win over the White Sox. He was 1-for-1 with an RBI and a walk in Wednesday's 4-0 victory over Chicago. In 105 games, he is hitting .288 with 18 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 70 RBI.

McClure is stacking Contreras with infielder Nick Sogard ($3,000 DraftKings, $2,600 FanDuel), who had a dominating performance against the White Sox on Tuesday. In the win, he was 2-for-4 with a double, walk and two runs scored. In 18 games this season, he is hitting .246 with three doubles, one triple and three RBI. See McClure's other MLB DFS picks right here.

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How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Thursday, Aug. 6

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Thursday because of an optimal matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal MLB DFS lineups for Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal MLB DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.