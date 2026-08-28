A full slate of 15 games highlights Friday's Major League Baseball schedule. Among the top matchups is an American League East matchup between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees from Yankee Stadium. That game starts at 7:15 p.m. ET. Action starts at 2:20 p.m. ET, while the final first pitch is at 10:15 p.m. ET. Among the top options in the MLB DFS player pool include Dylan Cease, Corbin Carroll, Pete Alonso, Yordan Alvarez, Mike Trout, Bobby Witt Jr., Matt Olson, Jackson Chourio, Kyle Schwarber, Fernando Tatis and Ben Rice.

With only so much MLB DFS salary cap space, you'll have to be judicious on who you select to compose your daily Fantasy baseball lineups. Before making any MLB DFS picks be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy baseball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

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McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best MLB DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any MLB DFS players at DFS apps.

McClure has turned his attention to MLB action on Friday and locked in his top daily Fantasy baseball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top MLB DFS picks for Friday, Aug. 28

For Friday, one of McClure's top MLB DFS picks is Boston Red Sox outfielder Wilyer Abreu ($5,400 DraftKings, $3,200 FanDuel). Abreu is among Boston's top hitters. In 130 games this season, he is hitting .252 with 28 doubles, four triples, 22 homers and 69 RBI. In a 6-4 win over the San Francisco Giants on Aug. 21, he was 3-for-4 with a walk, triple and an RBI.

McClure is stacking Abreu with Red Sox outfielder Ceddanne Rafaela ($4,300 DraftKings, $3,000 FanDuel). Ceddanne has been red hot and is among the team leaders in hitting. He has hits in five of his last six games, including a 3-for-4 performance with two RBI in a 5-4 win over San Francisco on Sunday. In 128 games this season, he is batting .285 with 32 doubles, three triples, 16 homers and 66 RBI. See McClure's other MLB DFS picks right here.

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How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Friday, Aug. 28

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Friday because of an optimal matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal MLB DFS lineups for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal MLB DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.