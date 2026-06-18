MLB futures odds: Brewers, Yankees favorites to reach 2026 World Series

The Milwaukee Brewers have reached the playoffs seven of the last eight seasons, including each of the past three. Their only World Series appearance took place more than 40 years ago, but there are some that believe a long-awaited return could happen in 2026.

Nearly halfway through the 2026 MLB season, the Brewers sit atop the National League Central with a 45-26 record -- the second-best mark in the majors. Since enduring a four-game slide in late April that dropped them to .500 (13-13), they entered Thursday having won 32 of 45 contests and haven't lost three or more in a row.

Bet on MLB futures with the DraftKings promo code and get $200 in bonus bets:

Milwaukee has been thriving in every facet of the game this year. It is third in the majors in hitting with a .255 batting average, ranks fourth with a 3.42 ERA and has committed the fifth-fewest errors (30). Right-hander Jacob Misiorowski leads the league in ERA (1.34), strikeouts (131) and WHIP (0.74) while reliever Aaron Ashby tops the sport in wins with a sparkling 10-0 record.

The Brewers qualified for the postseason in all but one of the last eight years but lost six consecutive series before edging the Chicago Cubs in the 2025 NL Division Series. They promptly were swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS, scoring just one run in each of the four games, but SportsLine's Inside the Lines team likes their chances of getting over that hump this year.

The ITL team's projection model has Milwaukee as the favorite to represent the NL in the 2026 World Series. It has +161 odds for the Brewers, who reach the championship round in 38% of its simulations. The two-time reigning champion Dodgers, who began Thursday with the best record in the majors (48-27), are the second favorite NL team as the model has their projected odds to make a third straight World Series appearance at +196, and its simulations have them getting there 33% of the time.

Use the DraftKings promo code to get $200 in bonus bets after betting $5 or more:

NL teams' odds and simulation percentages for 2026 World Series appearance

TEAM ODDS SIMULATION % Milwaukee Brewers +161 38% Los Angeles Dodgers +196 33% Atlanta Braves +631 13% Chicago Cubs +2074 4% Pittsburgh Pirates +2709 3% Philadelphia Phillies +4119 2% San Diego Padres +9246 1%

It's no surprise which American League team the ITL team's model likes to reach the 2026 World Series. The New York Yankees entered Thursday with the best record in the junior circuit at 45-27 and haven't faltered since two-time reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge was lost for up to six weeks at the end of May with a fractured rib, winning nine of their first 13 games during his absence.

The Yankees extended their record by making their 41st World Series appearance in 2024, and the ITL team's model feels strongly that they'll be back this year. It lists New York's projected odds at +164, and its simulations say the Bronx Bombers reach the championship round 37% of the time.

The model's second favorite in the AL is the Seattle Mariners, who are the only active team that hasn't appeared in a World Series. Seattle was eight outs away from its first trip last postseason but ultimately was defeated by the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 7 of the ALCS. According to the model, the Mariners' odds to make their World Series debut in 2026 are +311, and they do so in 24% of its simulations.

Bet MLB futures with the FanDuel promo code and get $350 in bonus bets:

AL team's odds and simulation percentages for 2026 World Series appearance

TEAM ODDS SIMULATION % New York Yankees +164 37% Seattle Mariners +311 24% Tampa Bay Rays +759 11% Chicago White Sox +1692 5% Texas Rangers +1762 5% Houston Astros +3065 3% Cleveland Guardians +3211 3% Toronto Blue Jays +3278 2% Detroit Tigers +5852 1% Minnesota Twins +7476 1% Athletics +8521 1% Baltimore Orioles +9704 1%