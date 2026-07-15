MLB futures odds: Brewers, Yankees still favorites for showdown in 2026 World Series

The New York Yankees didn't fare well when they took on the Milwaukee Brewers in May, losing all three contests during their visit to American Family Field. They hope to receive a chance at redemption in October.

Despite entering the All-Star Break three games behind the American League East-leading Tampa Bay Rays, the Yankees (54-42) remain a major threat to reach the World Series for the second time in three years. New York recently went through a rough patch, losing 14 of 18 games from June 20-July 8, but won won four straight prior to the Midsummer Classic.

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Milwaukee (59-37) sits atop the National League Central, five games ahead of the Chicago Cubs, but did not end the first half of the 2026 MLB season on a high note. The Brewers were swept in their abbreviated three-game road series against the Pittsburgh Pirates after having won nine of their previous 12 contests.

The Yankees opened the 2025 campaign by sweeping their three-game home set with the Brewers, but the role was reversed when the teams met in Milwaukee earlier this year. The Brewers cruised to a 6-0 victory on May 8 as Jacob Misiorowski recorded 11 strikeouts while combining with Shane Drohan on a three-hitter before posting a pair of 4-3 triumphs.

A 24-year-old right-hander, Misiorowski currently is dealing with arm fatigue but leads the major leagues in both ERA (1.62) and strikeouts (167). Meanwhile, reliever Aaron Ashby is first with 12 victories -- one more than he registered over the first four seasons of his career.

New York has a stud starting pitcher of its own in Cam Schlittler, who tops the AL with a 2.05 ERA. The 25-year-old righty also is second in the junior circuit with 137 strikeouts. And despite having been without three-time AL MVP Aaron Judge since the end of May due to a fractured rib, the Yankees haven't had a shortage of power as they are first in the majors with 142 home runs, with Ben Rice leading the charge with 29.

SportsLine's Inside the Lines team's projection model believes the Brewers and Yankees are on their way to a showdown in the 2026 World Series. It has +206 odds for Milwaukee and lists New York at +212, while both clubs reach the championship round of the postseason in 32% of its simulations.

The Brewers, who have been in the World Series just once (1983) since the franchise joined MLB as the Seattle Pilots in 1969, are slight favorites in NL over the two-time world champion Los Angeles Dodgers. The Yankees have made a record 41 appearances, and the model has them as comfortable favorites over the Rays to represent the AL again.

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NL teams' odds and simulation percentages for 2026 World Series appearance

TEAM ODDS SIMULATION % Milwaukee Brewers +206 32% Los Angeles Dodgers +221 31% Atlanta Braves +645 13% Chicago Cubs +903 9% Philadelphia Phillies +1521 6% Pittsburgh Pirates +2226 4%

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AL team's odds and simulation percentages for 2026 World Series appearance

The ITL team's model has a lot of faith in the Brewers, as its simulations have them capturing the World Series 22% of the time. Since ending its six-year drought in 2018, Milwaukee hasn't had much success in the postseason, winning only two of its nine series, including the 2019 NL Wild Card Game.

Three of the Brewers' seven series losses came against the Dodgers, who swept their matchup in last year's NL Championship Series. Los Angeles is the model's second favorite to win a third straight championship as it accomplishes the feat in 21% of its simulations.

Odds and simulation percentages to win 2026 World Series

TEAM ODDS SIMULATION % Milwaukee Brewers +338 22% Los Angeles Dodgers +364 21% New York Yankees +643 13% Atlanta Braves +1135 8% Chicago Cubs +1534 6% Tampa Bay Rays +1735 5% Seattle Mariners +2173 4% Chicago White Sox +2242 4% Philadelphia Phillies +2833 3% Pittsburgh Pirates +3806 2% Cleveland Guardians +4802 2% Texas Rangers +7652 1%