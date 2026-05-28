MLB futures odds: Cam Schlittler, Cristopher Sanchez early favorites for Cy Young Awards

Cam Schlittler and Cristopher Sanchez lead their respective leagues in ERA and also are near the top in strikeouts. Therefore, it's no surprise that they are the early favorites to win the 2026 American and National League Cy Young Award.

Schlittler burst onto the scene with the New York Yankees last July, going 4-3 with a 2.96 ERA and 84 strikeouts over 73 innings while allowing three runs or fewer in 12 of his 14 starts. He then scattered five hits and fanned 12 batters over eight scoreless frames against the Boston Red Sox in the AL Wild Card round before losing his start versus the Toronto Blue Jays in the ALDS.

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The 25-year-old right-hander has been even better this year as he is 7-2 with a 1.50 ERA and 81 strikeouts across 72 innings in 12 starts. Schlittler has yet to give up more than three runs in a start and has had five outings in which he did not permit an earned run.

Runner-up to Paul Skenes for the 2025 NL Cy Young Award, Sanchez has gone 6-2 with a 1.47 ERA and 95 strikeouts over 79 1/3 innings in 12 turns for the Philadelphia Phillies this season. The 29-year-old Dominican left-hander has been superb this month, fanning 45 while working 39 scoreless frames across five starts.

By working seven frames in a win against the San Diego Padres on Wednesday, Sanchez extended his scoreless streak to a franchise-record 44 2/3 innings. The previous franchise mark of 41 consecutive frames without allowing a run was set in 1911 by Grover Cleveland Alexander. Sanchez is 14 2/3 innings away from breaking the major league record of 59 straight scoreless frames set in 1988 by Orel Hershiser.

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The MLB betting odds at the major sportsbooks see Schlittler as the favorite for the 2026 AL Cy Young Award, as his odds range from -105 to +100. Toronto's Dylan Cease is the second favorite at about +550 and Jacob deGrom, who is a two-time NL Cy Young winner, is third at +600. Sanchez is the NL favorite this year as he is priced between +145 and +160, while Jacob Misiorowski of the Milwaukee Brewers is the second favorite (from +260 to +340). Reigning winner Skenes is third with odds between +425 and +500. Learn how to read betting odds here.