MLB futures odds: Dodgers, Braves, Guardians among favorites expected to repeat as division winners

Nearly one-third of the 2026 MLB season is complete as most teams have reached or passed the 50-game mark, and three of last year's six division winners entered Thursday in possession of first place.

One of those teams are the two-time reigning World Series champions Los Angeles Dodgers, who own a 1.5-game lead over the San Diego Padres in the National League West. Los Angeles, which just took two of three at San Diego this week, has won the division in each of the last four years and 12 of the past 13.

Wager on MLB futures and more with the latest DraftKings promo code.

Another club looking to continue its dominance in its division is the Cleveland Guardians, who are 3.5 games ahead of the Chicago White Sox in the American League Central. Cleveland, which is in the midst of a six-game winning streak and has posted 12 victories in its last 15 contests, has earned three division crowns in the last four seasons and six in the past 10.

The Milwaukee Brewers have captured a franchise-high three consecutive NL Central crowns and five in the last eight campaigns. They're hoping to extend their streak this year as they are in front of both the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals by 1.5 games.

Two teams have surprising leads in their respective divisions, as the Tampa Bay Rays are four games ahead of the New York Yankees in the AL East and the Athletics are one in front of the Texas Rangers in the AL West. Meanwhile, the Atlanta Braves are hoping to reclaim their hold on the NL East as they lead the Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals by whopping nine games. Atlanta won six straight division titles before Philadelphia claimed the crown in each of the last two seasons.

Use the latest FanDuel promo code to wager on the 2026 MLB division winners.

SportsLine's Inside the Lines team's projection model feels four of last year's six division winners will repeat in 2026. It fully expects the Dodgers (-1853) to win their fifth straight NL West title and strongly believes the Brewers (-550) and Guardians (-339) will prevail again in the NL and AL Central, respectively.

ODDS TO WIN NL CENTRAL TEAM MODEL MODEL WIN % DRAFTKINGS FANDUEL CAESARS BETMGM Chicago Cubs +714 12% +115 +120 +100 -105 Cincinnati Reds N/A N/A +2000 +1100 +1600 +1600 Milwaukee Brewers -550 84% +135 +140 +160 +175 Pittsburgh Pirates +3776 2% +1000 +950 +900 +900 St. Louis Cardinals N/A N/A +1400 +1300 +1300 +1300

ODDS TO WIN AL CENTRAL TEAM MODEL MODEL WIN % DRAFTKINGS FANDUEL CAESARS BETMGM Chicago White Sox +1114 8% +500 +500 +500 +500 Cleveland Guardians -339 77% -145 -155 -145 -145 Detroit Tigers +1769 5% +600 +550 +500 +500 Kansas City Royals +1453 6% +950 +900 +950 +950 Minnesota Twins +3550 2% +900 +950 +1000 +1100

The model also likes the Seattle Mariners (+120) to go back-to-back in the AL West, which was won by the Houston Astros seven of eight times from 2017-24. However, it has no doubt the Braves (-7419) will regain the top spot in the NL East and likes the Rays (-136) to hold on for their first AL East crown in five years.

ODDS TO WIN AL EAST TEAM MODEL MODEL WIN % DRAFTKINGS FANDUEL CAESARS BETMGM Baltimore Orioles N/A N/A +5000 +5500 +3300 +5500 Boston Red Sox N/A N/A +2800 +3000 +3500 +3500 New York Yankees +140 41% -175 -190 -190 -210 Tampa Bay Rays -136 56% +180 +185 +180 +190 Toronto Blue Jays N/A N/A +2200 +2000 +2500 +2500

ODDS TO WIN AL WEST TEAM MODEL MODEL WIN % DRAFTKINGS FANDUEL CAESARS BETMGM Athletics +449 18% +425 +450 +450 +475 Houston Astros N/A N/A +1500 +1500 +1300 +1400 Los Angeles Angels N/A N/A +7500 +7000 +7000 +6000 Seattle Mariners +120 45% +125 +120 +100 +100 Texas Rangers +181 35% +160 +150 +185 +190

The team's model has company regarding its belief about the Braves, Dodgers, Guardians and Mariners. MLB futures odds at the major sports betting sites see those clubs winning their respective divisions, with Atlanta and Los Angeles being massive favorites, Cleveland having odds at about -145 and Seattle with prices between +100 and +125. But the sportsbooks have the Yankees listed from -175 to -210 to win the AL East and the Cubs priced between -105 and +120 to take the NL Central.

ODDS TO WIN NL EAST TEAM MODEL MODEL WIN % DRAFTKINGS FANDUEL CAESARS BETMGM Atlanta Braves -7419 98% -450 -350 -550 -450 Miami Marlins N/A N/A +7500 +8000 +6000 +6600 New York Mets N/A N/A +1700 +1100 +2000 +1500 Philadelphia Phillies N/A N/A +475 +410 +425 +425 Washington Nationals N/A N/A +8000 +6500 +8000 +6600

ODDS TO WIN NL WEST TEAM MODEL MODEL WIN % DRAFTKINGS FANDUEL CAESARS BETMGM Arizona Diamondbacks N/A N/A +2800 +3500 +2500 +3000 Colorado Rockies N/A N/A +30000 +30000 +30000 +30000 Los Angeles Dodgers -1853 94% -1100 -1100 -1000 -1000 San Diego Padres +2199 4% +850 +850 +700 +800 San Francisco Giants N/A N/A +9000 +12500 +7500 +15000