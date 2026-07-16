MLB futures odds: Dodgers favored to lead the majors in victories in 2026

Major League Baseball has seen a team win 100 or more games a total of 119 times in its history. However, there hasn't been a 100-win club since 2023, when the Atlanta Braves (104), Baltimore Orioles (101) and Los Angeles Dodgers (100) all accomplished the feat.

Los Angeles led the majors with 98 victories the following season, and the Milwaukee Brewers were first last year with 97. Those two teams were leading the charge entering the 2026 All-Star break, as the Dodgers entered with 61 wins and the Brewers had 59, and are expected to be at the top when the campaign concludes in late September.

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The two-time reigning World Series champion Dodgers have reached triple digits in wins 11 times, with their highest total being 111 in 2022. SportsLine's Inside the Lines team's projection model believes they'll just miss reaching the century mark this season, as its simulations have them finishing with 99.9 victories.

Milwaukee has yet to post 100 wins in a campaign since debuting as the Seattle Pilots in 1969. The Brewers set the franchise record for victories last season, eclipsing the previous mark of 96 they registered in 2011 and matched seven years later.

The ITL team's model sees manager Pat Murphy's club doing even better in 2026. While it doesn't think Milwaukee will register its first 100-win campaign, its simulations say the team will win 98 games, which possibly could earn Murphy his third consecutive NL Manager of the Year Award.

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MLB teams' projected 2026 win totals

The model believes the Yankees will post the most victories in the American League this season, as its simulations have them winning 91 games. Along with the Toronto Blue Jays, New York had the highest win total in the AL last year with 94, and it has finished with at least 92 triumphs in seven of its last eight full campaigns.

Toronto, which reached the World Series in 2025, is struggling this season as it resides in the AL East basement with a 45-51 record. The model's projections have the Blue Jays finishing with 77.2 victories, almost 17 fewer than they racked up last year.

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The ITL team's model also sees significant decreases from last campaign in the win totals of the San Diego Padres (9.3), Boston Red Sox (8.9) and Detroit Tigers (8.5). However, it is predicting impressive increases for a number of clubs -- none more so than the Chicago White Sox.

Chicago recorded 60 victories in 2025, which was a 19-win improvement from its franchise low the previous campaign. The model is calling for the White Sox to finish with 84.5 triumphs this year, an increase of 24.5 from last season.

The Atlanta Braves (16.8), Tampa Bay Rays (13.8), Pittsburgh Pirates (11.5) and Washington Nationals (11.1) also are expected to have a double-digit rise in their win totals, according to the model, while the Minnesota Twins (9.7) fall just short of recording 10 more victories than they had in 2025.