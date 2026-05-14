The New York Yankees and Oakland Athletics are the only Major League Baseball franchises that have won at least three consecutive World Series championships, with the former having accomplished the feat three times. In fact, the Yankees won five straight titles from 1949-53 and four in a row from 1936-39.

New York also captured three successive crowns from 1998-2000, while the Athletics did the same from 1972-74. The Los Angeles Dodgers are hoping to join the exclusive club this year.

The Dodgers franchise has existed since before the first World Series took place in 1903 but didn't win it until 1955, losing each of its first seven appearances in the championship event. Five of those defeats came against the Yankees, including three during New York's record five-year run.

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The Dodgers' first title came when they resided in Brooklyn, while the franchise has won eight times since moving to Los Angeles in 1958. It ended a 31-year drought in 2020 and has reigned supreme each of the last two seasons, defeating the Toronto Blue Jays in 11 innings in a thrilling Game 7 last year.

Los Angeles began its current dominance prior to the 2024 season by adding the likes of Shohei Ohtani, Tyler Glasnow and Yoshinobu Yamamoto to an already talented roster and acquiring Jack Flaherty at the trade deadline. After winning the World Series, the club continued to stockpile quality players such as Blake Snell and Roki Sasaki and repeated in 2025.

Refusing to rest on their laurels, the Dodgers were at it again this past offseason as they signed two of the top available free agents in Kyle Tucker and Edwin Diaz. As a result, they were considered the favorites to once again win the Commissioner's Trophy.

The Dodgers got off to a strong start in 2026, winning 15 of their first 20 games. They went just 9-13 over their next 22 contests, however, and entered Thursday one-half game behind the first-place San Diego Padres in the National League West with a 25-18 record.

Despite the recent slump, SportsLine's Inside the Lines team's projection model gives the Dodgers the best odds to win the 2026 World Series at +381. Along with the Yankees, who the model has at +387, Los Angeles captures the crown in 20% of its simulations.

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The ITL team's model isn't alone in its belief that the team will claim its third straight championship. MLB futures odds at the major sports betting sites see the Dodgers as the favorites to win the 2026 World Series, with odds ranging from +190 to +225. The Yankees are the second favorites with prices between +500 and +600 while the Atlanta Braves, who entered Thursday with a major league-best 30-13 record, are third as they are listed from +800 to +1000.