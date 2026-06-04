MLB futures odds: Kevin McGonigle, JJ Wetherholt on pace for Rookie of the Year Awards

Munetaka Murakami of the Chicago White Sox has put on a power display over the first two months of the 2026 MLB season that has him among the American League home run leaders. The Japanese first baseman also tops all major league rookies in blasts and RBI.

However, the 26-year-old Murakami currently is not the favorite for the AL Rookie of the Year at the major sportsbooks. That distinction belongs to Kevin McGonigle, who has gotten off to a solid start for the Detroit Tigers.

The 21-year-old McGonigle, who has played both shortstop and third base for the Tigers, entered Thursday first on the team in stolen bases (nine) and WAR (3.3), second in batting average (.288) and hits (65), and third in total bases (93) and OPS (.802).

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Murakami has belted 20 home runs, which had him one behind Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez for the AL Lead through Wednesday. He is first among all rookies -- and fourth in the AL -- with a .938 OPS and also is the rookie leader with 41 RBI. But the Japanese slugger is on the injured list with a hamstring injury and may not return to the lineup until July.

The AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians have three players making a case for AL Rookie of the Year. Travis Bazzana, a 22-year-old Australian second baseman, is second among rookies with eight steals and sixth with a .280 batting average, while 24-year-old right fielder Chase DeLauter ranks fourth with 32 RBI. Meanwhile, 25-year-old left-hander Parker Messick is second in the entire AL with a 2.21 ERA and leads AL rookies with 74 strikeouts.

McGonigle is looking to become the sixth Tiger and first since Michael Fulmer in 2016 to win the AL Rookie of the Year Award. The most recent member of the White Sox to receive the honor was Jose Abreu in 2014. Cleveland hasn't had a player capture the award since 1990, when Sandy Alomar Jr. accomplished the feat.

In the National League, second baseman JJ Wetherholt of the St. Louis Cardinals has a leg up on Cincinnati Reds infielder Sal Stewart for Rookie of the Year, according to the sportsbooks. The 23-year-old Wetherholt is third among NL rookies with 56 hits and second with nine homers. He is three blasts behind Stewart, a 22-year-old first baseman who also is the NL rookie leader in doubles (12), RBI (37) and OPS (.818).

Also in the running are 24-year-old right-hander Nolan McLean of the New York Mets, who leads all major league rookies with 77 strikeouts and is third with a 1.12 WHIP, and Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin. The 20-year-old Griffin ranks fourth in the NL with 14 stolen bases and second among NL rookies with a .270 batting average.

The Cardinals haven't had a Rookie of the Year winner since Albert Pujols in 2001, while Jonathan India (2021) was the last member of the Reds to receive the award. Pete Alonso was the most recent Met to win, doing so in 2019, while the Pirates are hoping to have their second winner in three years after Paul Skenes took home the trophy in 2024.

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The MLB betting odds at the major sportsbooks see McGonigle as the favorite for the 2026 AL Rookie of the Year Award, as his odds range from -110 to +110. Murakami is the second favorite at about +406 and Bazzana is third at around +550. Wetherholt is the NL favorite this year as he is priced between +125 and +140, while Stewart is the second favorite (from +185 to +210). McLean is third with odds between +450 and +600. Learn how to read betting odds here.