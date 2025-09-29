The 2025 MLB playoffs are officially set as 12 teams look to capture a World Series in late October. The Milwaukee Brewers, Philadelphia Phillies, Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners have earned byes for the first round, so they'll be relaxing for a bit waiting for their divisional round opponents. In the NL, the Chicago Cubs will take on the San Diego Padres, while the reigning champion Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Cincinnati Reds. In the AL, we'll add another chapter in the storied rivalry between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox, while the Detroit Tigers will meet the Cleveland Guardians for the third postseason in a row.

We'll break down the latest odds for each matchup, along with futures odds for each pennant race and the World Series. Those interested in MLB betting at top sportsbooks can check out the latest futures projections from SportsLine's Inside the Lines team model.

Wild Card Series winners (odds via DraftKings)

Cubs: -125

Padres: +105

Dodgers: -245

Reds: +205

Yankees: -165

Red Sox: +135

Guardians: -105

Tigers: -115

According to the SportsLine model, the Yankees make the divisional round in 69% of simulations and would offer value at -165. The Dodgers make it out of the first round in 64% of simulations, while the Cubs get past the Padres in 63% of simulations. Chicago would offer value at -125 (wager $125 to win $100). The model is split on the Cleveland vs. Detroit series, as the Guardians win in a little over 50% of simulations.

AL winner (odds via DraftKings)

Mariners: +185

Blue Jays: +270

Yankees: +390

Tigers: +700

Red Sox: +900

Guardians: +1100

New York makes the World Series in 26% of model simulations, offering value at +390 (wager $100 to win $390). The Guardians are the hottest team in baseball entering the playoffs, but they are behind the entire AL field to make the Fall Classic. Cleveland wins the pennant in just 4% of simulations. Seattle, which has just one playoff series win since 2001, wins the AL in 36% of simulations.

NL winner (odds via DraftKings)

Phillies: +215

Dodgers: +280

Brewers: +330

Padres: +650

Cubs: +700

Reds: +1600

It's interesting to see the Padres slightly ahead of the Cubs, especially since Chicago is favored to win the first-round series. The Phillies make the World Series in 30% of simulations, but the reigning champions are not far behind. Los Angeles gets to defend its title in 22% of simulations. Neither team offers value at these odds according to the model.

World Series winner (odds via DraftKings)

Phillies: +425

Mariners: +450

Dodgers: +500

Blue Jays: +750

Brewers: +750

Yankees: +800

Padres: +1400

Cubs: +1500

Tigers: +1800

Red Sox: +2200

Guardians: +3000

Reds: +3500

It looks like we're headed for a Phillies vs. Mariners World Series, according to the oddsmakers. Philadelphia last made the World Series in 2022, falling to the Houston Astros. Seattle has never reached the World Series. The SportsLine model sees the Mariners winning it all in 19% of simulations, slightly ahead of the Phillies, who win in 15% of simulations. The model projects Seattle's championship odds to be +415, so +450 (wager $100 to win $450) presents good value. The model also likes the Yankees as a value play. New York wins the title in 14% of simulations, which would equate to +611 odds per the model. The Yankees are +800 (wager $100 to win $800) to win the World Series at DraftKings, offering a nice boost for bettors in comparison to simulation odds. For those interested in longshot values, the Cubs win the title in 4% of simulations for +1289 odds. Chicago is priced at +1500 to lift the trophy at DraftKings.