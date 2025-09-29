MLB futures odds: Mariners favored to win World Series, Yankees offer betting value in proven model
Here's a look at the latest World Series odds for each team as the 2025 MLB playoffs get set to begin
The 2025 MLB playoffs are officially set as 12 teams look to capture a World Series in late October. The Milwaukee Brewers, Philadelphia Phillies, Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners have earned byes for the first round, so they'll be relaxing for a bit waiting for their divisional round opponents. In the NL, the Chicago Cubs will take on the San Diego Padres, while the reigning champion Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Cincinnati Reds. In the AL, we'll add another chapter in the storied rivalry between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox, while the Detroit Tigers will meet the Cleveland Guardians for the third postseason in a row.
We'll break down the latest odds for each matchup, along with futures odds for each pennant race and the World Series. Those interested in MLB betting at top sportsbooks can check out the latest futures projections from SportsLine's Inside the Lines team model.
Wild Card Series winners (odds via DraftKings)
Cubs: -125
Padres: +105
Dodgers: -245
Reds: +205
Yankees: -165
Red Sox: +135
Guardians: -105
Tigers: -115
According to the SportsLine model, the Yankees make the divisional round in 69% of simulations and would offer value at -165. The Dodgers make it out of the first round in 64% of simulations, while the Cubs get past the Padres in 63% of simulations. Chicago would offer value at -125 (wager $125 to win $100). The model is split on the Cleveland vs. Detroit series, as the Guardians win in a little over 50% of simulations.
AL winner (odds via DraftKings)
Mariners: +185
Blue Jays: +270
Yankees: +390
Tigers: +700
Red Sox: +900
Guardians: +1100
New York makes the World Series in 26% of model simulations, offering value at +390 (wager $100 to win $390). The Guardians are the hottest team in baseball entering the playoffs, but they are behind the entire AL field to make the Fall Classic. Cleveland wins the pennant in just 4% of simulations. Seattle, which has just one playoff series win since 2001, wins the AL in 36% of simulations.
NL winner (odds via DraftKings)
Phillies: +215
Dodgers: +280
Brewers: +330
Padres: +650
Cubs: +700
Reds: +1600
It's interesting to see the Padres slightly ahead of the Cubs, especially since Chicago is favored to win the first-round series. The Phillies make the World Series in 30% of simulations, but the reigning champions are not far behind. Los Angeles gets to defend its title in 22% of simulations. Neither team offers value at these odds according to the model.
World Series winner (odds via DraftKings)
Phillies: +425
Mariners: +450
Dodgers: +500
Blue Jays: +750
Brewers: +750
Yankees: +800
Padres: +1400
Cubs: +1500
Tigers: +1800
Red Sox: +2200
Guardians: +3000
Reds: +3500
It looks like we're headed for a Phillies vs. Mariners World Series, according to the oddsmakers. Philadelphia last made the World Series in 2022, falling to the Houston Astros. Seattle has never reached the World Series. The SportsLine model sees the Mariners winning it all in 19% of simulations, slightly ahead of the Phillies, who win in 15% of simulations. The model projects Seattle's championship odds to be +415, so +450 (wager $100 to win $450) presents good value. The model also likes the Yankees as a value play. New York wins the title in 14% of simulations, which would equate to +611 odds per the model. The Yankees are +800 (wager $100 to win $800) to win the World Series at DraftKings, offering a nice boost for bettors in comparison to simulation odds. For those interested in longshot values, the Cubs win the title in 4% of simulations for +1289 odds. Chicago is priced at +1500 to lift the trophy at DraftKings.