We've officially reached the 2025 MLB All-Star Break, which acts as the midway point of the regular season even if every team has played more than 90 games of their 162-game schedule thus far. Most players and coaches will enjoy having Monday-Thursday off before the action resumes Friday, but many of the game's top stars are in Atlanta for the All-Star Game and Home Run Derby, among other festivities.

With the All-Star Break finally here, what do the MLB futures odds look like at top sportsbooks? Here, we'll break down the favorites for the American and National League pennants, the World Series as well as MVP, Cy Young and Rookie of the Year. We'll dive into some MLB best bets for the pennant and World Series, and keep an eye out later in the week for our MLB awards best bets. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

AL Pennant

Favorite: Tigers, +285

Who saw the Tigers being the best team not just in the American League, but all of baseball in the first half? Detroit's had it all working so far – great pitching from Tarik Skubal, Casey Mize and Co., multiple All-Stars in the lineup and bounceback years from both Javier Baez and Spencer Torkelson. AJ Hinch's club has been stellar to open the 2025 campaign, and what makes it better/easier for the Tigers is they're the only team in the AL Central with a record over .500 after the division had three playoff teams a year ago. There's a strong likelihood that Detroit is the first team to clinch a postseason berth this year.

Best Bet: Astros, +400

Full disclosure: I think the American League is pretty weak this year. The top teams are all in the National League. The Tigers feel a bit like the 2023 Orioles as a regular-season darling that'll falter come the postseason, the Yankees have largely struggled of late and I really don't trust the Blue Jays, even amidst their hot streak. That leaves just one team to back.

As a Seattle guy, it pains me to go with the Astros here – but think about what they're doing this year. Kyle Tucker is in Chicago. Alex Bregman is in Boston. Yordan Alvarez has been hurt all year. Jose Altuve is barely positive in terms of WAR. But the pitching, even with some injuries? Unreal. Framber Valdez and Co. have been stellar, as has the back end of the bullpen. Jeremy Pena, while hurt now, is having a fantastic season and could be an MVP darkhorse. Isaac Paredes has adjusted well to his new park, and Cam Smith is enjoying a great rookie campaign. The Astros should coast to another AL West title, and their pitching should make them an incredibly tough out, especially in a wide-open and relatively weak American League.

AL Pennant Favorites:

Tigers, +285

Yankees, +310

Astros, +400

Blue Jays, +750

Mariners, +800

Red Sox, +1400

Rays, +2000

NL Pennant

Favorite: Dodgers, +140

The defending champs haven't had the best month of July, but they're still atop the NL West and have the best record in the National League. L.A. is loaded with stars up and down the lineup and given they're the defending National League and World Series champs, the Dodgers, unsurprisingly, are favored to repeat in the NL. The big question, once again, is health on the pitching side. Blake Snell, Roki Sasaki and Tony Gonsolin are all starters on the injured list, and Tyler Glasnow only just recently returned from an IL stint of his own. We've seen the Dodgers be able to deal with pitcher injuries before, including last year, and they figure to be aggressive at the trade deadline, too.

Best Bet: Cubs, +600

I liked the Cubs a lot entering this season both because of the offseason addition of Kyle Tucker and the top-two in the rotation of Justin Steele and Shota Imanaga. Tucker's been as good as advertised and is an MVP candidate, but Imanaga, now healthy, has spent time on the IL while Steele is lost for the season to Tommy John surgery. There's lots of good news for Chicago, though. Matthew Boyd has been an All-Star and a legit ace atop the rotation, Pete Crow-Armstrong is a top-10 player in baseball this year, Seiya Suzuki is driving in runs at a crazy rate and Michael Busch has been a true middle-of-the-order bat. The Cubs need to add a notable starter – or two – at the deadline, but they're in a great spot to get in the playoffs and make some noise.

NL Pennant Favorites:

Dodgers, +140

Phillies, +450

Mets, +500

Cubs, +600

Brewers, +1100

Giants, +1600

Padres, +1700

World Series Champion

Favorite: Dodgers, +255

As noted earlier, the Dodgers are the defending champs, sit atop the NL West and are favored to win the pennant once again. They're also favored to repeat as World Series champs. L.A. has arguably the most star power in baseball with a loaded lineup and big names in the rotation, though that rotation is very beat up at the moment. Even with a slight dropoff of late, no one should be surprised that the Dodgers are favorites here.

Best Bet: Cubs, +1200

Is this just a repeat of the National League pennant section? A little bit. But if you're picking two teams as best bets to win the pennant, you should probably pick one of those two to win it all. Part of the rationale behind picking the Cubs here is that the National League is head and shoulders better than the American League. That could mean whoever makes it through the NL playoff picture will take more lumps, but it also means they'll be more battle tested. I trust the Cubs more than any team in the American League. I love their lineup, and their bullpen has been pretty dang good, too. If they can add at least one more notable starting pitcher at the trade deadline, you could make a strong case that Chicago is the team to beat not just in the National League, but all of baseball.

World Series Favorites:

Dodgers, +255

Yankees, +650

Tigers, +700

Phillies, +850

Mets, +900

Astros, +950

Cubs, +1200

Blue Jays, +2000

Mariners, +2000

Brewers, +2500

Giants, +2800

Padres, +3500

Red Sox, +3500

Rays, +500

AL MVP

As noted earlier, we're going to dive into the best bets for all of these awards later this week. For now, we're focusing on the favorites for each award along with a look at what the top of the field for looks like.

Favorite: Aaron Judge, -650

Entering June, Aaron Judge's odds were -6000, far and away the best in the American League. He still has minus odds, but it's shrunk and he has one main competitor for this award in Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh.

But this looks like the best version of Judge we've seen. He's hitting for average (.355) while still walking a lot (.462 on-base percentage) and slugging (35 home runs, .733 slugging percentage). He's more well-rounded offensively than he's ever been, which is a horrifying thought for opposing pitchers.

Judge is an easy target for criticism as the captain of the Yankees, but people are straight up trolling by calling him overrated. He's on pace to win his third MVP in four years, and while he faces legit competition from Raleigh, he is still the heavy favorite for good reason – he's the best hitter in baseball.

AL MVP Favorites:

Aaron Judge, -650

Cal Raleigh, +350

Tarik Skubal, +8000

Ceddanne Rafaela, +10000

Bobby Witt Jr., +10000

Riley Greene, +10000

NL MVP

Favorite: Shohei Ohtani, -1100

Dodgers two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani is pretty good at this baseball thing, huh? Not only is he slashing .276/.382/.605 with 32 homers, 60 RBI, 91 runs scored and 12 stolen bases, but he's back on the mound, too. And even though he's thrown just nine innings in five starts, he has a low 1.00 ERA as he works his way back to full health after elbow surgery. He's the heavy favorite again for good reason, and he appears to be on his way to his fourth MVP in five years and his third in a row.

With an MVP this year, Ohtani would join Barry Bonds as the only other player to win multiple MVP awards with multiple teams.

NL MVP Favorites:

Shohei Ohtani, -1100

Pete Crow-Armstrong, +700

Juan Soto, +2000

Kyle Tucker, +5000

James Wood, +6000

Ketel Marte, +6000

Pete Alonso, +6500

Ronald Acuna Jr., +6500

Freddie Freeman, +6500

Francisco Lindor, +6500

AL Cy Young

Favorite: Tarik Skubal, -200

Tarik Skubal had a breakout 2024 campaign that saw him win the AL Cy Young in unanimous fashion as he helped lead the Tigers to the postseason while winning the pitching Triple Crown along the way. All he's done in 2025 is post a lower ERA, WHIP and FIP while striking out even more batters, and he's the starting pitcher for the American League All-Star team. He has a 2.23 ERA and 153 strikeouts across 121 innings after making his final start of the first half on Friday. It's Skubal's award to lose, and it's not particularly close. Some guys like Garrett Crochet, Hunter Brown and Jacob deGrom are having stellar years, but none of them come close to Skubal's level of dominance.

AL Cy Young Favorites:

Tarik Skubal, -200

Garrett Crochet, +240

Jacob deGrom, +900

Hunter Brown, +1100

Max Fried, +2500

Framber Valdez, +4500

Joe Ryan, +7500

Kris Bubic, +7500

Nathan Eovaldi, +7500

NL Cy Young

Favorite: Zack Wheeler, -125

This has been Pirates ace Paul Skenes' spot for nearly all of 2025, but Phillies star Zack Wheeler, a two-time Cy Young runner-up, recently overtook the youngster. At the end of the day, these two will likely jockey for position as they're clearly the two best pitchers in the National League. Wheeler is having arguably the best season of an already stellar career with a lowly 2.36 ERA and 0.86 WHIP to go along with a career-best 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings pitched. Wheeler has come close to winning this award twice before, but can he hold off the young phenom in Skenes?

NL Cy Young Favorites:

Zack Wheeler, -125

Paul Skenes, -105

Christopher Sanchez, +2000

Logan Webb, +3000

Ranger Suarez, +5000

MacKenzie Gore, +5000

Yoshinobu Yamamoto, +5500

Robbie Ray. +6500

AL Rookie of the Year

Favorite: Jacob Wilson, +110

The son of former Pirates shortstop Jack Wilson, Jacob Wilson has had a fantastic year for the "Don't Call Us Oakland" A's. His bat-to-ball skills are arguably the best in the game as he puts the ball in play as much as anybody. Wilson's also a solid defender at shortstop, and his play earned him starting All-Star honors in his first full MLB season, too. His top competition for this award is also in the AL West in Houston's Cam Smith, who has really found his groove over the last month. They're neck-and-neck in the odds list right now, and that likely will remain the case for the rest of the year.

AL Rookie of the Year Favorites:

Jacob Wilson, +110

Cam Smith, +140

Nick Kurtz, +350

Roman Anthony, +2500

Jasson Dominguez, +3000

Carlos Narvaez, +3500

NL Rookie of the Year

Favorite: Jacob Misiorowski, -210

How's a 4-1 record and 2.81 ERA with a sub-1 WHIP and 11.6 strikeouts per 9 look through your first five MLB starts? Pretty good, yeah? That's what we've seen from Milwaukee right-hander Jacob Misiorowski, who lights up radar guns and has one of the firmest, nastiest breaking balls in the game at just 23 years old. He began his career with five hitless innings, then gave up just one and two over his next two starts. And in Misiorowski's last outing, he struck out 12 against the defending champion Dodgers. Misiorowski also surprisingly got an All-Star nod after just five career starts. And while there are a pair of Philly starters more deserving, it will be fun to see the young right-hander in this exhibition setting.

There really haven't been too many NL rookies, especially on the hitting side, who have come up and made a huge impact, which is why after just five starts Misiorowski is such a heavy favorite entering the All-Star Break.

NL Rookie of the Year Favorites: