We've already examined which MLB players we think might cash futures bets in offensive stat categories, but what about the pitchers? Aces are nastier than ever, but which of the game's great hurlers will rack up the most strikeouts or pace the field in wins? Which closers will notch the most saves?

Magliocca, also known as "Amags" is a hugely profitable MLB capper who uses his deep knowledge of baseball to find value on player props, sides and totals. He is coming off another strong season at SportsLine. Over the 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 MLB seasons, Amags is up 133.4 units on straight bets and parlays while winning an additional 25.3 units on ladder plays.

Here's a look at his picks and analysis of World Series futures for the AL and NL in 2026:

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MLB leader: Paul Skenes (+1300)

We saw how great Paul Skenes was in the World Baseball Classic against a Dominican Republic lineup filled with all stars, showing how dominant pitching can keep a dominant offense at bay any day of the week. Having a lineup that scores a bunch of runs has been a missing piece so far for the 2025 NL Cy Young winner, getting the third lowest average run support in the majors last year at just 3.16, far below MLB average, and something that will need to change for this bet to hit. Yet he wound up with 10 wins because of his impeccable ERA at 1.97, and holding opponents to the fourth lowest hit total of any pitcher with 180+ innings last year.

The Pirates have finally invested (slightly) in upgrading their lineup, adding Brandon Lowe, Marcell Ozuna, and Ryan O'Hearn, all of whom have been All-Stars and will help them score more runs. Oneil Cruz and Bryan Reynolds finally get some big league level help in the order, and I love Cruz as a real breakout star this year offensively too. Scoring more runs for Skenes is imperative to their success, and the offense is getting better at the same time it seems the young right-hander is getting better on the mound. Skenes ended last year with just 10 wins, and projects for around 13-14 this year, which would get us within striking distance of the leaders. With one of MLB's most improved offenses behind him, getting to 15+ wins is well within the potential outcomes. We could be getting the best pitcher in baseball priced as the fourth or fifth option on the odds board.

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MLB strikeouts leader: Logan Webb (+10000)

When betting this market, you'll need to get at least a little bit lucky when it comes to the health of the pitchers you're backing. We have Tarik Skubal, Garrett Crochet and Skenes at the top of the projected leaderboard here, each above 230 strikeouts. But after that tier, you have a bunch of pitchers in that 200 strikeout range, Logan Webb being one of them. Last year, Webb struck out 224 batters, leading all National League pitchers (including Skenes), but we're getting odds as if he has absolutely no shot here. I get that regression is expected, but I also recognize Webb's progression last year, where he adjusted the use of his changeup and cut back on the fastball but used it more in two-strike counts. He's getting maturing and just pitched for Team USA, racking up 11 strikeouts in 8.2 innings of work.

If something were to happen where Skubal and Crochet missed portions of the season, it would open the field up. If you're trying to fade the top three options, how about the pitcher that's led the MLB in innings pitched in two of the last three seasons, and recently tweaked his pitch arsenal to hunt more strikeouts? At this price, I can't pass it up.

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MLB saves leader: Daniel Palencia (+2500)

It may be tough to overtake Edwin Diaz for this award with how many wins the Dodgers are projected to rack up this year, but we're going to try. Daniel Palencia has as much talent as any reliever in baseball, with a fastball that tops 100 mph and a hard slider that has a nearly 40% whiff rate. The Cubs are in line to win the NL Central if all goes to plan and the Brewers don't come up with another historic effort to overtake them. The Pirates are young and exciting but they lack depth, which should catch up with them over 162 games. The Reds have already been hit with a Hunter Greene injury, so we'll need to see how they recover, but I'm not sold on the offense or bullpen either. And the Cardinals are already half torn apart as they enter a rebuild.

In the end, winning just 88 games could take this division and it could get tight if the Brewers play well, so having Palencia to help shorten games will be huge. He wasn't really used as a closer until late May last year, yet he picked up 22 saves, spanning from May 21 to Sept. 2. Producing 22 saves in just over three months has me excited to see what he can do with full ownership of the ninth inning now. Palencia joins last year's leader, Carlos Estevez, as my two picks in this market.

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