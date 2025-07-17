The 2025 MLB All-Star Break is nearing its conclusion as the regular season resumes on Friday. Before the real action continues, let's dive into MLB futures odds and MLB best bets for the top awards in the game.

Here, we break down the MLB odds and favorites for AL and NL MVP, Cy Young and Rookie of the Year, and share our MLB futures best bets for each award. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

AL MVP

Favorite: Aaron Judge, -650

This has been Aaron Judge's award to lose all year long, and the Yankees captain still is the heavy favorite, though his odds have shrunk and he has one real competitor for this award, who we'll discuss in a moment.

I've said it before, but this is probably the best version of Judge we've seen. He's hitting for more average, getting on base more than ever before, and he's doing it without sacrificing his elite power and run production. Pitchers have very few answers for pitching to Judge, and many opt to just put him on first base as a result.

Judge is the scariest hitter in baseball right now, and I'm not sure it's close.

Best Bet: Cal Raleigh, +370

As noted, it's effectively a two-man race for AL MVP between Judge and Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, the latter of whom has set all sorts of home run records in the first half of the year, such as homers by a catcher and switch-hitter before the All-Star Break. He also just put on a show by winning the Home Run Derby, becoming both the first catcher and first switch-hitter to win the annual slugfest. With AL MVP being a two-man race, back the underdog at plus odds.

Raleigh went from +10000 entering June to +370, the second-shortest odds in the American League. He has a few things going for him here, even if Judge is putting up video game numbers once again. First, Raleigh is a catcher, which makes his offensive prowess all the more impressive, especially given he plays half his games at the hardest park to hit in MLB. The Mariners are also a fringe playoff team, and Raleigh has been far and away the biggest reason they're in contention. Without him, they may be among the worst teams in the American League.

We may be witnessing the best offensive season by a catcher ever, as Raleigh is on pace to shatter Salvador Perez's catcher record of 48 homers in 2021. And Raleigh's 38 home runs are the second-most by a player before the All-Star Break in MLB history, trailing only Barry Bonds' 39 back in his record-setting 2001 campaign when he finished the year with 73 bombs.

There's also the prospect of voter fatigue, as Judge has won two of the last three MVPs in the American League. Should that matter? No. Could it? Possibly, though Judge has the benefit of playing in New York while Raleigh is out in Seattle.

AL MVP Favorites:

NL MVP

Favorite: Shohei Ohtani, -1100

Shohei Ohtani was the favorite here even before he started to pitch again. He's looked very good with a 1.00 ERA, even if they've been shorter outings (nine innings across five starts). And at the plate, he's still a force to be reckoned with as he flirts with a 1.000 OPS while leading the National League in home runs. An MVP this year would be three in a row and four total. It would also make Ohtani the second player to win multiple MVPs with multiple franchises, joining just Barry Bonds, who won two with the Pittsburgh Pirates and five with the San Francisco Giants.

Best Bet: Kyle Tucker, +5000

The Cubs aren't hurting for outfield talent, even with Ian Happ in the midst of a down year. Kyle Tucker has been stellar in his first season in Chicago, slashing .280/.384/.499 with 17 homers, 56 RBIs and 22 stolen bases. His fellow Cubs outfielder, Pete Crow-Armstrong, has the second-shortest odds in the National League MVP race behind Ohtani, but I like the veteran here if I have to back one of the two, given his longer odds and longer track record of success.

We don't know if PCA can have this kind of production—.265/.302/.544 with 25 homers, 71 RBIs and 27 stolen bases—over a full 162-game season. We know Tucker can be a top player in baseball over a full slate, however. Plus, Crow-Armstrong's got a lower average and doesn't work many walks, which suggests he could be more prone to a cold stretch than Chicago's right fielder. They're both great, but if I'm backing anyone besides Ohtani, give me Tucker at +5000.

NL MVP Favorites:

AL Cy Young

Favorite: Tarik Skubal, -200

Last year's AL Cy Young winner is the heavy favorite again in 2025. After a dominating Triple Crown season last year, Tarik Skubal has been … even better in 2025. His strikeouts are up, and his ERA, WHIP, FIP and hits allowed are all down. He's the resounding favorite for good reason, and he's coming off an All-Star start. At this rate, it could be tough for others to catch him.

Best Bet: Hunter Brown, +1100

Skubal is the best pitcher in baseball right now, but the top of the American League is loaded with high-profile pitchers having monster years. Boston's Garrett Crochet (+240), Texas' Jacob deGrom (+900), New York's Max Fried (+2500) and Houston's Framber Valdez (+4500) are enjoying great seasons that have them firmly in the Cy Young mix. I think Valdez, who was an All-Star snub, should be getting more love than he has, but his teammate Hunter Brown at +1100 is my target here.

Brown has a 2.43 ERA, sub-1.000 WHIP and is striking out 10.7 batters per nine. As good as Valdez has been, Brown has been more dominant, even after allowing 10 earned runs over 11 innings between his final two starts of the first half. The young right-hander has elite stuff with a high-octane fastball that no one's hitting, a hammer of a curveball and a wicked changeup. He's one of the best power pitchers in the game who's really put it all together this season, and while this is Skubal's award to lose, I like backing Brown over Crochet's much shorter odds and deGrom given his lengthy injury history, even if he appears to be back in form this year.

AL Cy Young Favorites:

NL Cy Young

Favorite: Zack Wheeler, -125

After a very good run with the New York Mets, Zack Wheeler signed with the Phillies ahead of 2020 and has been one of the three to five best starting pitchers in baseball ever since, but he still hasn't won a Cy Young yet despite finishing second in 2024. He's a slim favorite over Pittsburgh phenom and NL All-Star starter Paul Skenes at DraftKings, and Wheeler owns a 2.36 ERA, an NL-leading 154 strikeouts and 11.4 strikeouts per nine. Skenes is also in the midst of a stellar year, and we could see a very tight voting finish when it's all said and done if these two continue at this pace.

Best Bet: Logan Webb, +3000

Despite being one of the best and most durable starting pitchers over the last five seasons, it still feels like Giants ace Logan Webb is underrated. He has the fourth-shortest odds to win the Cy Young right now at +3000, and his track record of durability, consistency and eating innings should keep him in contention for this award the rest of the year.

What makes Webb especially intriguing is, in addition to his MLB-leading 15 quality starts and sub-3 ERA, he's taken his strikeout game up a notch with a 10.0 K/9 clip and 139 strikeouts, the latter of which ranks fourth among all starters in the game.

NL Cy Young Favorites:

AL Rookie of the Year

Favorite: Jacob Wilson, +110

Expect the favorite for this award to shift between two names the rest of the year: A's shortstop Jacob Wilson and Houston outfielder Cam Smith. Wilson is the current favorite over Smith (+140), but it's a slim margin. Wilson has cooled off a hair after a torrid start, while Smith has been hot for the last month. Wilson started the All-Star Game on Tuesday, which adds to his resume.

Best Bet: Nick Kurtz, +350

It's largely been a two-man race between Smith and Wilson, but Wilson's A's teammate Nick Kurtz is doing what he can to make it a three-player race. He has absurd power and has already slugged 17 home runs and 44 RBIs in 58 games. That pace across 162 games is 47 homers and 123 RBIs.

Kurtz got a later start than Wilson and Smith did, but his power numbers are absurd and he has shown the ability to take his walks, even if the swing-and-miss trend is worse than you'd hope. But homers always catch eyes, and that's what Kurtz does. What Smith's done has been great, especially of late, but I think this award will come down to the A's two top rookies.

AL Rookie of the Year Favorites:

NL Rookie of the Year

Favorite: Jacob Misiorowski, -210

The National League rookie class has largely been underwhelming, but one pitcher has changed that in a hurry. Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Jacob Misiorowski has had about as good of a five-game start to his career as you could hope for, going 4-1 with a 2.81 ERA, sub-1 WHIP and 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings pitched. It resulted in him being named to the All-Star Game in a controversial decision, but it's not his fault. Plus, it's easy to see why MLB would want him on the national stage.

Misiorowski owns a fastball averaging 99 mph and a wicked slider that's averaging 94 mph. He's 6-foot-7 and is every bit as nasty as he is tall. Misiorowski's first start? Five no-hit innings. His last start? How about 12 strikeouts against the defending champs? Not bad, kid. Not bad at all.

Best Bet: Chase Burns, +2000

From one nasty NL Central rookie to another, Chase Burns, the No. 2 pick in last year's draft, is worth keeping an eye on, especially with few notable rookie hitters in the National League this year. Burns' numbers look a hair rough (6.15 ERA) given he's pitched just four times and gave up five earned runs while getting just one out in his second career start, but he struck out eight Yankees in his MLB debut and features some of the nastiest pure stuff in the game. He finished the first half with 10 punchouts in six innings of two-run ball, for good measure.

This is currently Misiorowski's award to lose right now, but there's room for someone like Burns to put together a stretch of great starts and close the gap, especially if Misiorowski goes through some rookie struggles of his own. They have nine career starts between the two, and they seem like the best of the bunch in an otherwise weak NL rookie crop.

NL Rookie of the Year Favorites: