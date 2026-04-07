Every MLB team is in action on Tuesday, and with 15 games on the slate, there's no shortage of prop betting options available for MLB betting enthusiasts. Home run props are quickly becoming popular MLB bets, and CBS Sports MLB expert Matt Snyder has a pick for Tuesday's games. He's on a play in Yankees vs. Athletics, but there's plenty of other exciting games out there, including a World Series rematch featuring the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays and the Philadelphia Phillies visiting the San Francisco Giants. If you want MLB prop picks for every game, check out the SportsLine model's plays, as well as selections from more proven experts.

The FanDuel promo code helps new users get extra benefits when they make their first pick.

Here's Matt Snyder's home run prop pick and analysis for Tuesday:

Jazz Chishom (+400)

Looking for an MLB home run prop play on Tuesday? We've got you covered here. I'll go with Jazz Chisholm, Jr. of the Yankees for today's home run play and it can be found for +400 at FanDuel. The Yankees are at home on Tuesday against the Athletics. It's always a good process to grab a lefty power hitter in Yankee Stadium and Chisholm hit 31 homers last season, including 17 at home.

There are several other reasons that I love this play, too. First off, Chisholm hasn't homered yet and that means the first one of the season is right around the corner. His longest drought between home runs last season was 10 games and that only happened once. He generally hit a home run whenever he went eight or so games without one. So far this season, it's been nine games without a home run. Secondly, the A's pitching staff as a whole isn't very good and starter Aaron Civale has a tendency to give up the long ball. He gave one up in his first start this season and coughed up 16 in 102 innings last season. Yankee Stadium has been a house of horrors for Civale, too. In five career starts there, he has a 7.15 ERA and has allowed four home runs in 22 2/3 innings.

His last outing in that building was last season, when he was with the Brewers, and he gave up five runs in three innings, including three home runs. Remember the hoopla surrounding the Yankees using perfectly legal bats called "torpedo" bats? Yeah, this start was part of that series. That was the most recent Civale outing in Yankee Stadium.

Chisholm, specifically, has seen Civale five times thus far in their respective careers and gotten three hits, including two home runs. The last time they saw each other was March 30 of last year, that aforementioned terrible Civale start. Chisholm hit a home run to that beautifully short porch in right field. We're looking for some deja vu here.

Put it all together and this is a very good spot for Jazz's first home run of the season.