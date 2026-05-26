MLB home run trends for Tuesday, May 26: Yankees' Aaron Judge leads most-wagered sluggers at DraftKings

The Houston Astros had a combined no-hitter Monday night, the first no-no in MLB since the Cubs had a combined version against the Pirates on Sept. 4, 2024. No-hitters are always impressive, but I'd be more impressed if Baltimore's Colton Cowser hits a walk-off homer on Tuesday against visiting Tampa Bay. Cowser, who is +650 to homer, has had a walk-off dinger on each of the past two days -- although not back-to-back games as the first was in Game 1 of a doubleheader on Sunday.

In his four seasons, Cowser never previously had a walk-off hit. He is the fifth MLB player in last 25 years with two walk-off home runs in a three-game team span and first since Jonah Heim in 2021. Here are the five-most wagered player props for Tuesday's baseball action via DraftKings, and all are on guys to hit a home run.

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Aaron Judge, Yankees (+235)

It's no shock that Judge is the most-wagered player on the board to go yard, because he usually is. The New York market really drives the bus in terms of trends like this. Judge has 17 homers on the season, third in the majors and four behind league-leading Kyle Schwarber of Philadelphia, who is next on this list. Judge has just one homer in his past 13 games, but it was a walk-off winner Sunday against Tampa Bay. The Yankees are in Kansas City on Tuesday and Judge is 0-for-2 career off Royals starter Bailey Falter, who has allowed one homer in four appearances spanning 7 1/3 innings.

Kyle Schwarber, Phillies (+267)

Schwarber, as noted above, leads the majors with 21 homers and went yard Monday night in San Diego in a 3-0 victory. It was Schwarber's 10th homer in his past 14 games and reaching 60 seems doable if he stays healthy. The former Cub has proven durable over the years. Schwarbs is 1-for-2 career with a homer off Tuesday's Padres starter Randy Vasquez. He has allowed five homers in 10 starts this year.

Munetaka Murakami, White Sox (+262)

Fans are enjoying the South Side Samurai's rookie season as Murakami remains the +170 AL Rookie of the Year favorite. He leads all rookies and is second in the majors with 18 dingers after going yard in Monday's home win over the Twins. The AL Central rivals are at it again from Rate Field and I can't say I love Murakami to go yard on Tuesday as winds are blowing in about nine mph and the White Sox are facing Twins ace Joe Ryan (3-3, 3.02 ERA). The 29-year-old has allowed only three homers all season and none in the past five outings. Murakami has never faced Ryan.

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Jordan Walker, Cardinals (+310)

The 24-year-old was once a highly touted prospect and seems to finally be living up to that hype as Walker's season WAR of 3.1 is better than his first three seasons combined. He's batting .297, which would be easily a career high, and has 15 homers, one shy of his career mark set in the 2023 campaign. He's a big reason the Cards are contending in the NL Central. They visit Milwaukee on Tuesday and face lefty Kyle Harrison, who is having a career year of his own at 5-1 with a 1.77 ERA and has surrendered only three homers. Harrison has never faced Walker or the Cardinals. Walker had homered in two straight games before going 0-for-3 in Monday's loss.

Matt Olson, Braves (+424)

Atlanta opens a series in Boston with winds blowing straight out at Fenway Park at eight mph and 80-degree temps, so it looks to be good hitting weather. Olson is having a fine year batting .263 with 14 homers and 42 RBI but hasn't gone yard in 13 straight games. He did snap a four-game drought without an extra-base hit Sunday with a double. The Atlanta offense has gone to sleep in a two-game skid with one run scored and seven total hits. It might be tough to back Olson against excellent Red Sox lefty Ranger Suarez (2-2, 2.40 ERA), who allowed two homers in his season debut and just one since. Olson is 10-for-33 off him but hasn't gone yard.

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