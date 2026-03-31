The first Tuesday of the 2026 MLB season provides several baseball betting opportunities to form an MLB parlay. There are 28 teams in action, and with so many MLB picks to choose from, such as run line bets or money line predictions, one shouldn't hesitate from seeking out an MLB longshot parlay. It could be made up of a high volume of legs, or you can target plus-money picks such as home run props to truly cash in.

Max Fried didn't allow any homers or any ER whatsoever on Opening Day over 6.1 innings. If you think Fried will have another scoreless outing as New York visits Seattle tonight, then backing Fried with 0 ER would return +290. That could be a standalone MLB bet, or it could be one of many legs in your MLB longshot parlay. Before locking in any Tuesday MLB picks or forming a longshot parlay, you'll want to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It was a profitable 35-29 on top-rated MLB money-line picks last season. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has scoured the latest MLB odds and locked in seven MLB best bets. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a payout of $1 million. You can only see the model's MLB picks at SportsLine.

Top MLB picks for Tuesday, March 31

After simulating every game 10,000 times, one of the MLB parlay legs the model is backing is Over on the alternate total of 9.5 (+247) in Yankees vs. Mariners at 9:40 p.m. ET. The official O/U is 7 runs, but the model projects 9.5 combined runs, giving value to this plus-money MLB bet. Logan Gilbert will take the mound for Seattle, and he was an All-Star in 2024 but has looked like anything but an elite pitcher versus New York. Gilbert has allowed 27 ER over his last 27 IP versus the Yankees, with Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger and Giancarlo Stanton combining to hit .333 off him.

The Mariners' bats will also contribute to lots of runs on the scoreboard, as Seattle's eight home runs are the second-most in baseball this season. Randy Arozarena leads MLB with six runs scored, while Luke Raley tops baseball with six RBI, as the Mariners' offense is rolling even without Julio Rodriguez (1 for 19) getting going yet. With both teams forecasted to score nearly 5 runs, per the 10,000 model simulations, this is one MLB prop worth investing in with your longshot parlay. See which other MLB parlay picks to make on Tuesday here.

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How to make MLB parlay picks for Tuesday, March 31

The model also has locked in six more picks, including a pair of home run props that return around +400 each in a longshot parlay that pays $1 million on just a $10 bet. You can only see the model's MLB parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top MLB parlay picks for Tuesday that could unlock a $1 million payday on just a $10 bet? Visit SportsLine now to see MLB best bets from a model that returned nearly 30 units in home run prop picks last season, and find out.