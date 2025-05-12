Monday's MLB schedule features 11 games, including three interleague and two inter-divisional matchups. In a key intraleague matchup, the New York Yankees are among the road favorites at Seattle by a number of sportsbooks featuring MLB odds, including FanDuel, which has New York at -148 on the money line. In a key National League West showdown, the Arizona Diamondbacks travel to face the San Francisco Giants. The latest MLB odds list the Giants as -116 favorites.

In another divisional matchup, the Washington Nationals travel to Atlanta to face the Braves in an NL East tilt. Atlanta is a -172 favorite on the money line. Another key interleague matchup features the Milwaukee Brewers traveling to Cleveland to face the Guardians. Milwaukee is one of just two road favorites at -130.

The model simulates every game 10,000 times and is on a 12-8 roll (60%) on all top-rated MLB money-line picks since the start of the season. Anybody following could have seen strong returns.

Now the model has revealed its top MLB picks for Monday's schedule:

Back the Tigers (-112) against the Red Sox

Detroit will look to snap a mini two-game losing streak when they take on the visiting Boston Red Sox. Despite losing back-to-back games, the Tigers have been red hot, winning seven of their past 10 games. Boston, meanwhile, has won two in a row, but are 5-5 over the past 10 outings.

Right-hander Jackson Jobe (2-0, 4.88 ERA) takes the mound for the Tigers, while the Red Sox counter with right-hander Tanner Houck (0-2, 6.10 ERA). Jobe has allowed just three earned runs in 10 innings pitched at Comerica Park in 2025. Detroit has won three of the last four meetings against Boston, including two of three at Comerica late last season.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the best odds with Detroit at -112 on the money line.

Go Over 8 runs (-112) in Diamondbacks vs. Giants

Offense could be the name of the game on Monday night at Oracle Park. The Diamondbacks and Giants have two of the top 12 run-scoring teams in MLB this season. Arizona is fifth with 205 runs scored in 40 games (5.125), while San Francisco is 12th with 185 in 40 games (4.5). In the last 10 head-to-head matchups, the Giants and Diamondbacks have combined to score eight or more runs eight times.

Four Diamondbacks have a 62% or better chance of driving in at least one run, including Corbin Carroll, Katel Marte, Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suarez. Four Giants have a 50% or better chance to drive in a run, including Matt Chapman, Wilmer Flores, Willy Adames and Mike Yastrzemski.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the best odds for the Over 8 runs at -112.

Back the Mets (-144) against the Pirates

Despite Pittsburgh sending ace right-hander Paul Skenes (3-4, 2.77 ERA) to the mound, the model is backing the Mets to pull out the victory. Despite allowing no more than three earned runs in seven of eight starts this season, Skenes has lost three of his last four games, including two consecutive. In his last outing, Skenes pitched six innings, allowing just three hits, two earned runs and four walks, while striking out six in a 2-1 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.

Pittsburgh is last in MLB with 123 runs scored (3.1), while the Mets rank eighth with 193 (4.8). The model has just two Pirates with a 50% or better chance of driving in a run - Oneil Cruz and Ke'Bryan Hayes, while five Mets have a 51% or better chance of producing an RBI - Francisco Lindor, Juan Soto, Pete Alonso, Mark Vientos and Brandon Nimmo. FanDuel Sportsbook has the best odds with New York at -144 on the money line.

MLB odds, schedule for Monday, May 12

Brewers at Guardians (+110, 8)

Red Sox at Tigers (-112, 8.5)

Cardinals at Phillies (-168, 8)

Pirates at Mets (-144, 7)

Nationals at Braves (-172, 8.5)

Marlins at Cubs (-245, 8.5)

Rockies at Rangers (-290, 8.5)

Royals at Astros (-120, 8)

Yankees at Mariners (+124, 8)

Angels at Padres (-225, 7)

Diamondbacks at Giants (-116, 8)