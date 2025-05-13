Tuesday's MLB schedule features a full slate of 15 games. including five interleague and three inter-divisional matchups. In a key division matchup, the Arizona Diamondbacks are among the road favorites at San Francisco by a number of sportsbooks featuring MLB odds, including FanDuel, which has Arizona at -115 on the money line. In an interleague matchup, the San Diego Padres are the home favorite over the Los Angeles Angels. The latest MLB odds list San Diego as the -205 favorite.

In another divisional matchup, the Tampa Bay Rays travel to Toronto to face the Blue Jays in an AL East tilt. Toronto is a -125 favorite on the money line. Another key interleague matchup features the Chicago White Sox traveling to Cincinnati to face the Reds. Cincinnati is among the home favorites at -198.

The model simulates every game 10,000 times and is on a 12-8 roll (60%) on all top-rated MLB money-line picks since the start of the season. Anybody following could have seen strong returns.

Now the model has revealed its top MLB picks for Monday's schedule:

Back the Nationals (+198) against the Braves

After a slow start to the season, Atlanta has heated up a bit, winning six of its last nine games. The Nationals, however, have won five of the past nine meetings with the Braves. Washington has scored 171 runs this season, 16th-best in MLB, while Atlanta has plated just 157 runs, 21st-most. Right-hander Spencer Schwellenbach (1-3, 3.61 ERA) is scheduled to take the mound for Atlanta, while Washington is expected to counter with former Brave and right-hander Michael Soroka (0-2, 7.20 ERA).

Shortstop C.J. Abrams helps power the Washington offense, hitting .304 with seven doubles, two triples, four homers and 14 RBI in 28 games this season. In eight starts this season, Schwellenbach has allowed six earned runs in two starts this season. In a 10-3 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on May 3, he pitched 3.2 innings, allowing six hits, six earned runs and two walks, with three strikeouts.

Go Over 7.5 runs (-122) in Cardinals vs. Phillies

Offense may be on display when St. Louis battles Philadelphia at Citizens Bank Park. The teams feature two of the top 11 offenses in MLB this season. The Cardinals have scored the ninth-most runs with 194 runs scored in 41 games (4.7), while the Phillies have scored the 11th-most with 191 in 40 games (4.8).

According to the SportsLine model, seven Cardinals have a 40% or better chance to drive in at least one run, including Nolan Arenado, Brendan Donovan, Alec Burleson, Masyn Winn, Victor Scott, Willson Contreras and Ivan Herrera. Four Phillies have a 52% or better chance to register at least one RBI ---Kyle Schwarber, Bryce Harper, Nick Castellanos and Alec Bohm. The model is projecting the teams will combine to score 9.9 runs.

Back the Brewers (+105) against the Guardians

The Brewers have dominated the series of late, winning eight of the past 10 meetings. Milwaukee is expected to start right-hander Quinn Priester (1-1, 5.08 ERA), while Cleveland will counter with left-hander Logan Allen (1-2, 4.33 ERA). Priester is coming off one of his best outings of the season in a 9-1 loss to the Houston Astros on Wednesday. He pitched five solid innings, allowing just three hits, three runs - one earned - with three walks and three strikeouts.

Milwaukee is 13th in MLB with 184 runs scored in 41 games (4.5), while Cleveland is 17th with 164 runs in 40 games (4.1). The model projects five Brewers have a 50% or better chance of driving in a run, including Christian Yelich, Jackson Chourio, Brice Turang, William Contreras and Rhys Hoskins. Just one Guardians player -- Jose Ramirez -- has a 50% or better chance of driving in a run. FanDuel Sportsbook has the best odds with Milwaukee at +106 on the money line.

MLB odds, schedule for Tuesday, May 13

Brewers at Guardians (+105, 9)

Twins at Orioles (+113, 9)

Red Sox vs. Tigers (-112, 8.5)

White Sox at Reds (-198, 9)

Cardinals at Phillies (-156, 7.5)

Rays at Blue Jays (+106, 8)

Pirates at Mets (+202, 7.5)

Nationals at Braves (+195)

Marlins at Cubs (-249, 8.5)

Rockies at Rangers (+187, 8.5)

Royals at Astros (-141, 7.5)

Yankees at Mariners (-140, 7)

Angels at Padres (-202, 7.5)

Diamondbacks at Giants (-104, 7.5)

Athletics at Dodgers (-201, 9)