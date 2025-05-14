A jam-packed MLB schedule features 17 games on Wednesday, including a pair of doubleheaders after two games were postponed due to rain on Tuesday. The Cleveland Guardians are among the home favorites as the Milwaukee Brewers look to avoid a series sweep. The Guardians are -154 on the money line by a number of sportsbooks featuring MLB odds, including FanDuel. In another intriguing interleague matchup, the San Diego Padres are the home favorite over the Los Angeles Angels. The latest MLB lines list San Diego as the -192 favorite.

In a key American League East matchup, the Tampa Bay Rays continue their three-game series with the Blue Jays at Toronto. The Blue Jays are the -146 favorite on the money line. Detroit will also look to complete a three-game sweep when they face the visiting Boston Red Sox in a key AL matchup. Detroit is a -219 favorite.

The model simulates every game 10,000 times and is on a 12-8 roll (60%) on all top-rated MLB money-line picks since the start of the season. Anybody following could have seen strong returns.

Now the model has revealed its top MLB picks for Wednesday's schedule:

Back the Mariners (-105) against the Yankees

New York and Seattle meet in the third and deciding game of their series on Wednesday. The Yankees (24-18) lead the American League East, while the Mariners (23-18) are in first place in the AL West. Seattle outlasted New York 2-1 in 11 innings on Tuesday, while the Yankees overpowered the Mariners 11-5 on Monday. The teams have split the last 10 meetings. Right-hander Will Warren (2-2, 4.75 ERA) gets the start for New York, while Seattle will send right-hander Luis Castillo (3-3, 3.95 ERA) to the hill.

Castillo has fared well against the Yankees. In six career appearances, all starts, he is 1-3 with a 2.95 ERA. In 36.2 innings, he has allowed 28 hits, 12 earned runs and 18 walks, with 31 strikeouts. Warren, meanwhile, will be facing Seattle for the first time in his career. In seven career road games, Warren has struggled at times, going 1-1 with a 5.12 ERA.

Go Over 7 runs (-119) in Red Sox vs. Tigers

The Red Sox and Tigers have combined to score 37 runs in the first two games of the series. The teams have also combined to score more than seven runs in seven of the past 10 head-to-head matchups. Detroit's offense has scored 228 runs in 42 games (5.4) this season, fourth-most in MLB, while the Red Sox have scored the sixth-most runs in MLB with 207 in 43 games (4.8).

According to the SportsLine model, five Red Sox have a 40% or better chance to drive in at least one run, including Jaren Duran, Rafael Devers, Trevor Story, Alex Bregman and Ceddanne Rafaela. Six Tigers have a 42% or better chance to register at least one RBI --- Riley Greene, Kerry Carpenter, Gleyber Torres, Spencer Torkelson, Trey Sweeney and Javier Baez. The model is projecting the teams will combine to score 9.5 runs.

Back the Pirates (+1.5) spread against the Mets

Although the Mets have won eight of the past 10 meetings with the Pirates, Pittsburgh has played New York close this series, losing 4-3 on Monday and 2-1 on Tuesday. The model has simulated Wednesday's game 10,000 times, and the Pirates cover the spread 63% of the time, with a projected score of 4.8-4.1. Left-hander Bailey Falter (2-3, 4.36 ERA) will take the mound for Pittsburgh, while New York counters with right-hander Clay Holmes (5-1, 2.74 ERA).

Pittsburgh has struggled scoring runs this season, averaging just 3.1 runs per game, but the model is confident the Pirates can buck that trend. In fact, four Pirates have a 39% or better chance to score a run - Oneil Cruz, Bryan Reynolds, Thomas Pham and Spencer Horwitz. Five Mets have a 42% or better chance to score a run, including Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor, Juan Soto, Brandon Nimmo and Starling Marte. FanDuel Sportsbook has the best odds with Pittsburgh at +1.5 (+106) against the spread.

MLB odds, schedule for Wednesday, May 14

Twins at Orioles Game 1 (-119, 9)

Cardinals at Phillies Game 1 (-185, 8.5)

Brewers at Guardians (-149, 8)

Twins at Orioles Game 2 (-120, 9)

Diamondbacks at Giants (-108, 8)

Yankees at Mariners (-105, 8)

Cardinals at Phillies Game 2 (-136, 8)

Red Sox at Tigers (-219, 7)

Rays at Blue Jays (-147, 8)

Pirates at Mets (-270, 8)

White Sox at Reds (-225, 9)

Nationals at Braves (-172, 8.5)

Marlins at Cubs (-220, 8)

Rockies at Rangers (-253, 9)

Royals at Astros (-140, 8)

Angels at Padres (-188, 9)

Athletics at Dodgers (-271, 8.5)