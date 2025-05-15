A slimmed-down MLB schedule is set for Thursday as just six games are set, including three key divisional matchups. One of those is an American League West clash that pits the Houston Astros against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas. The Rangers are among the home favorites, and are -125 on the money line by a number of sportsbooks featuring MLB odds, including FanDuel. In another intriguing divisional matchup, AL East rivals battle when the Tampa Bay Rays face the Blue Jays in Toronto. The latest MLB lines list Toronto as the -168 favorite.

In a key National League East matchup, the Washington Nationals conclude their four-game series with the Braves at Atlanta. The Braves are the -210 favorite on the money line. The Chicago White Sox will also look to complete a three-game sweep when they face the Reds at Cincinnati in an interleague matchup. Cincinnati is a -230 favorite.

The model simulates every game 10,000 times and is on a 12-8 roll (60%) on all top-rated MLB money-line picks since the start of the season. Anybody following could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has revealed its top MLB picks for Thursday's schedule:

Back the Reds (-230) against the White Sox

Cincinnati will look to salvage the third and final game of their interleague series on Thursday. The White Sox (14-29) defeated the Reds (20-24) 5-1 on Tuesday and 4-2 on Wednesday. Despite losing the first two games, Cincinnati has won four of the last seven meetings with the White Sox, including all three games last season. Right-hander Bryce Wilson (0-1, 4.88 ERA) takes the mound for Chicago, while Cincinnati will counter with right-hander Nick Martinez (1-4, 4.23 ERA).

Offensively, Cincinnati is led by veteran left fielder Gavin Lux. Lux was red hot on Wednesday, going 2-for-4 with a double. In 40 games this season, he is hitting .283 with 10 doubles, one triple, one homer and 18 RBI with 15 runs scored. He has also walked 20 times.

Go Over 7.5 runs (+100) in Astros vs. Rangers

The offenses tend to have the upper hand when the Astros and Rangers tangle. Over the past 10 meetings, the teams have combined to score eight or more runs in six games. The over has also hit in six of those 10 matchups. The Astros have averaged 5.7 runs per game in that span, while the Rangers have scored 4.3.

According to the SportsLine model, seven Astros have a 41% or better chance to drive in at least one run, including Yordan Alvarez, Christian Walker, Jose Altuve, Jeremy Pena, Isaac Paredes, Zach Dezenzo and Yainer Diaz. Five Rangers have a 42% or better chance to register at least one RBI --- Wyatt Langford, Jose Adolis Garcia, Marcus Semien, Josh Jung and Jake Burger. The model is projecting the teams will combine to score 8.8 runs.

Back the Nationals (+1.5) spread against the Braves

The Braves and Nationals have split the last 10 meetings, with Atlanta winning two of the first three games of the series. Both teams have struggled during day games this season, with Atlanta posting a 4-8 record during the day, while Washington is 8-12. The model has simulated Thursday's game 10,000 times, and the Nationals cover the spread 62% of the time, earning an A rating, with a projected score of 4.5-3.8. Right-hander Trevor Williams (2-4, 5.88 ERA) will take the mound for Washington, while Atlanta counters with right-hander A.J. Smith-Shawver (2-2, 2.76 ERA).

Washington has also had success this season in close games, going 8-6 in one-run games. Atlanta, meanwhile, is 9-9 in games decided by one run. The model is confident this will be another contest that goes down to the wire, with the teams combining to score 8.3 runs. In fact, three Nationals have a 43% or better chance to drive in a run - C.J. Abrams, James Wood and Nathaniel Lowe. Five Braves have a 50% or better chance to score a run, including Marcell Ozuna, Matt Olson, Austin Riley, Michael Harris and Ozzie Albies. FanDuel Sportsbook has the best odds with Washington at +1.5 (-114) against the spread.

MLB odds, schedule for Thursday, May 15

Nationals at Braves (-210, 9)

Twins at Orioles (-132, 9)

White Sox at Reds (-230, 9.5)

Rays at Blue Jays (-168, 8)

Astros at Rangers (-125, 7.5)

Athletics at Dodgers (-198, 9.5)