Rivalry weekend gets underway on Friday with a full-slate of 15 divisional, intraleague and interleague matchups. One of those matchups pits the National League East-leading New York Mets against the American League East-leading New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees are among the home favorites at -134 on the money line (risk $134 to win $100) by a number of sportsbooks featuring MLB odds, including FanDuel. In another intriguing interleague matchup, the Chicago White Sox battle the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. The latest MLB lines list the Cubs as the -225 favorite.

In a key American League West matchup, the Houston Astros meet the Texas Rangers in Game 2 of their four-game series at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The Rangers are the -174 favorite on the money line. The Milwaukee Brewers will also look to snap the Minnesota Twins' 11-game winning streak when they meet at American Family Field in Milwaukee. The Twins are a -115 road favorite.

The model simulates every game 10,000 times and is on a 12-8 roll (60%) on all top-rated MLB money-line picks since the start of the season. Anybody following could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has revealed its top MLB picks for Friday's schedule:

Back the Brewers (-106) against the Twins

Milwaukee has won five of the last six meetings with Minnesota and are 5-1 against the Twins in games played at American Family Field. Despite their winning streak, Minnesota is just 5-7 against National League teams this season, while the Brewers are 12-12 against AL teams in 2025. The Twins will send right-hander Joe Ryan (3-2, 2.74 ERA) to the mound. In two starts against the Brewers, he is 0-0 with a 3.97 ERA. Milwaukee is expected to counter with right-hander Chad Patrick (2-3, 3.19 ERA).

Offensively, Milwaukee has been led by veteran first baseman Rhys Hoskins. He has hits in eight of the past nine games and has raised his average 34 points during that stretch. In Wednesday's 9-5 win over the Cleveland Guardians, Hoskins was 4-for-4 with a homer, five RBI and two runs scored. In 41 games this season, he is batting .292 with seven doubles, five homers and 24 RBI with 12 runs scored.

Go Under 11 runs (+102) in White Sox vs. Cubs

The White Sox are expected to start rookie right-hander Shane Smith (1-2, 2.08 ERA), who is coming off a solid outing in a 3-1 loss to Miami last Saturday. In that game, he went six innings, allowing just four hits with seven strikeouts. The Cubs will counter with right-hander Cade Horton (1-0, 6.75 ERA). In his only game with the Cubs, he pitched four innings against the New York Mets last Saturday, surrendering three earned runs on four hits with no walks and five strikeouts.

The model thinks 11.5 runs is too much as a combined 8.7 runs is projected for Friday's game. According to the SportsLine model, Smith will give up just 2.1 earned runs, while White Sox relievers allow just two earned runs. The model also says Horton will allow 1.9 earned runs, while Cubs relievers will allow 1.3.

Back the Orioles +1.5 (-183) on the run line against the Nationals

Baltimore has won 10 of the last 14 meetings with Washington, including a 2-1 win on April 24 to salvage a win in the three-game series. Both teams have struggled this season, but Baltimore is 4-4 in one-run games. Washington, meanwhile, 9-6 in one-run games in 2025. The model has simulated Friday's game 10,000 times, and the Orioles cover the spread 74% of the time, earning an A rating. Left-hander MacKenzie Gore (2-4, 3.59 ERA) will take the mound for Washington, while Baltimore counters with left-hander Cade Povich (1-3, 5.55 ERA).

The model is confident this will be another contest that goes down to the wire, with a final score margin of half a run in the simulations. Baltimore covers on the run line in well over 70% of simulations.

MLB odds, schedule for Friday, May 16

White Sox at Cubs (-229, 11)

Guardians at Reds (+107, 9)

Pirates at Phillies (-226, 8.5)

Mets at Yankees (-139, 9)

Nationals at Orioles (-112, 9)

Tigers at Blue Jays (+111, 8.5)

Rays at Marlins (-111, 8)

Braves at Red Sox (-125, 8)

Cardinals at Royals (-157, 8.5)

Astros at Rangers (-178, 8)

Twins at Brewers (-108, 7.5)

Rockies at Diamondbacks (-417, 9.5)

Mariners at Padres (-153, 8.5)

Angels at Dodgers (-303, 9)

Athletics at Giants (-180, 7)