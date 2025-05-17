Rivalry Weekend continues on Saturday with 15 matchups, including two divisional, two intraleague and 11 interleague matchups. One of those games has the National League East-leading New York Mets looking to even their series with the American League East-leading New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium in the Subway Series. The Yankees, who defeated the Mets 6-2 on Friday night, are among the home favorites at -130 on the money line (risk $130 to win $100) by a number of sportsbooks featuring MLB odds, including FanDuel. In another intriguing interleague matchup, the Los Angeles Angels look to make it two straight over the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. The latest MLB lines list the Dodgers as the -245 favorite.

Another interleague matchup pits the red-hot Minnesota Twins against the Brewers in Milwaukee. Minnesota has won 12 in a row, including a 3-0 triumph on Friday night. The Twins are a -112 road favorite. The San Francisco Giants are looking to make it two in a row over the Athletics when they meet at Oracle Park in San Francisco. The Giants pounded out a 9-1 win on Friday. San Francisco is a -130 favorite.

The model simulates every game 10,000 times and is on a 12-8 roll (60%) on all top-rated MLB money-line picks since the start of the season. Anybody following could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has revealed its top MLB picks for Saturday's schedule:

Back the Giants (-133) against the Athletics

San Francisco has won six of the last 10 meetings with the Athletics, including four of the last five at Oracle Park. The Giants have also fared well against American League teams this season, winning 11 of 18 meetings. The Athletics, meanwhile, are just 8-13 against the National League in 2025. The Athletics will send right-hander Luis Severino (1-4, 4.70 ERA) to the mound. San Francisco will counter with right-hander Landen Roupp (2-3, 4.95).

Offensively, the Giants have been led by left fielder Heliot Ramos. In 44 games this season, he is hitting .289 with 11 doubles, seven homers, 22 RBI and 29 runs scored. He has hits in seven of the past nine games, including five multi-hit performances during that stretch. In a 14-5 win over the Chicago Cubs on May 6, he was 4-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI. He had two hits, including a double and three RBI in an 8-7 loss to Arizona on Wednesday.

Go Under 10 runs (-110) in Nationals vs. Orioles

The Nationals are expected to start right-hander Jake Irvin (2-1, 4.00 ERA), who is coming off a solid outing in a 4-3 loss to Atlanta on Monday. In that game, he received a no-decision, pitching six innings and allowing seven hits, three runs - all earned - with two walks and one strikeouts. Right-hander Kyle Gibson (0-2, 13.11 ERA) is expected to start for Baltimore. In 30 starts for the St. Louis Cardinals last season, he was 8-8 with a 4.24 ERA.

The model thinks 10 runs is too much as a combined 9.3 runs is projected for Saturday's game. According to the SportsLine model, Irvin will allow just 2.3 earned runs, while Washington relievers will give up just 1.7 earned runs. The model says Gibson will only allow 2.4 earned runs, while Orioles relievers will allow 1.4.

Back the Yankees (-130) against the Mets

Despite the Mets' recent domination of the series, winning four of the past five, the Yankees have a big edge in the all-time series, including a 44-32 lead in games played at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees have been hot of late, winning seven of 10, including two in a row. They are also 14-8 on their home field this season. The Mets, meanwhile, have now dropped two in a row and are just 11-12 on the road in 2025.

Right-hander Griffin Canning (5-1, 2.36 ERA) will get the start for the Mets, while the Yankees will send right-hander Clarke Schmidt (1-1, 4.73 ERA) to the hill. The model is confident the Yankees will prevail, and is backing the Yankees at -130 money line, giving it a B rating. The model's simulation average money line probability is well over 60%.

MLB odds, schedule for Saturday, May 17

Mets at Yankees (-130, 9.5)

White Sox at Cubs (-277, 10.5)

Tigers at Blue Jays (+118, 8.5)

Nationals at Orioles (-159, 10)

Rays at Marlins (+124, 8)

Pirates at Phillies (-292, 8.5)

Guardians at Reds (+105, 10)

Astros at Rangers (-138, 8)

Cardinals at Royals (-127, 8.5)

Twins at Brewers (-105, 7.5)

Braves at Red Sox (-120, 9)

Rockies at Diamondbacks (-340, 9)

Mariners at Padres (-171, 8)

Athletics at Giants (-133, 8)

Angels at Dodgers (-246, 9)