Rivalry Weekend concludes on Sunday with another full slate of action, including 11 interleague clashes. One of those will decide the winner of the Subway Series from Yankee Stadium on Sunday Night Baseball. The Yankees won Friday's opener 6-2, but the Mets responded with a 3-2 victory on Saturday. The Yankees are among the home favorites at -166 on the money line (risk $166 to win $100) by a number of sportsbooks featuring MLB odds, including FanDuel. In another intriguing interleague matchup, the Seattle Mariners battle the San Diego Padres at Petco Park in San Diego. The latest MLB lines list the Padres as the -142 favorite.

The Minnesota Twins continue to be the hottest team in the game and will look to sweep the Milwaukee Brewers in a key interleague matchup from American Family Field in Milwaukee. The Twins have registered three consecutive shutouts and have set a team record with 33 consecutive scoreless innings. The Brewers are -156 favorites to end the streak. Another red-hot team is the Chicago Cubs, winners of two in a row and four of five. They will entertain the White Sox in the third and final game of their series, with the Cubs a -295 favorite.

The model simulates every game 10,000 times and is on a 12-8 roll (60%) on all top-rated MLB money-line picks since the start of the season. Anybody following could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has revealed its top MLB picks for Sunday's schedule:

Back the Mariners (+120) against the Padres

Seattle, which leads the American League West, has won 10 of their last 12 series this season, and has won seven of the last eight games against the Padres. The Padres, second in the National League West, have won four of their past six series. Seattle will start right-hander Bryan Woo (4-1, 2.84 ERA), who is coming off a solid no-decision outing against the Yankees on Tuesday. In that game, he pitched 6.1 innings and allowed just four hits with six strikeouts. Seattle won that game 2-1.

San Diego, meanwhile, will start right-hander Michael King (4-1, 2.32 ERA). The six-year veteran is in his second year with the Padres and is coming off a good outing in a 9-5 loss to the Angels on Monday. He received a no-decision, pitching 5.2 innings and allowing four hits, three runs - two earned - and two walks with eight strikeouts. The outing before that, he also received a no-decision in a 12-3 loss to the Yankees. In six innings, he allowed just three hits, two runs, both earned, and two walks with two strikeouts.

FanDuel has the best odds with Seattle at +120 on the money line, and you can get $200 in bonus bets instantly on a $5 bet.

Go Over 8.5 runs (-115) in Mets vs. Yankees

The Mets are expected to send left-hander David Peterson (2-2, 3.05 ERA) to the mound, while the Yankees counter with left-hander Max Fried (6-0, 1.11 ERA). In two career starts, Peterson is 0-0 against the Yankees with a 6.23 ERA, while Fried is 9-5 with a 2.48 ERA in 23 career starts against the Mets. In the last 10 head-to-head meetings, the teams have combined to go over nine runs five times.

The model is projecting a combined 9.9 runs for Sunday night's game. According to the SportsLine model, five Mets batters have a 40% or better chance to score a run, including Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor, Juan Soto, Brandon Nimmo and Starling Marte. Six Yankees have a 48% or better chance to score a run, including Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Anthony Volpe, Paul Goldschmidt, Ben Rice and Trent Grisham.

Back the Reds (-130) against the Guardians

Cincinnati will look to earn the three-game sweep at home when the teams meet at Great American Ball Park. The Reds have won three in a row, including a 5-4 win over the Guardians on Friday and 4-1 on Saturday. Cleveland, meanwhile, has dropped three in a row. Cincinnati has won five of the last nine games in the series, including four of the last six on their home field.

Right-hander Luis L. Ortiz (2-4, 4.78 ERA) will get the start for the Guardians, while the Reds send left-hander Andrew Abbott (2-0, 2.10 ERA) to the hill. The model is confident the Reds will win, and is backing Cincinnati at -130 on the money line, giving it a B rating. The model's simulation average money line probability is 60%.

Get more at SportsLine: MLB expert Bruce Marshall is on a 29-19 roll on MLB spread picks (+1634). See his best bet for Sunday right here.

MLB odds, schedule for Sunday, May 18

Astros at Rangers (+120, 8.5)

Pirates at Phillies (-104, 8)

Braves at Red Sox (+111, 9)

Nationals at Orioles (-169, 9.5)

Tigers at Blue Jays (-119, 8.5)

Rays at Marlins (+129, 8.5)

Guardians at Reds (-130, 9)

Twins at Brewers (-158, 8)

Cardinals at Royals (-116, 8.5)

White Sox at Cubs (-295, 8)

Athletics at Giants (-145, 8.5)

Rockies at Diamondbacks (-344, 9)

Mariners at Padres (-142, 7.5)

Angels at Dodgers (-247, 9)

Mets at Yankees (-166, 8.5)